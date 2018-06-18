CLOSE
Cleveland
Two Firefighters in Trouble For Using Akron Fire Station for Pornography

Close-Up Of Fire Station Sign

Source: Mattijs Kuiper / EyeEm / Getty

AKRON, Ohio — Two Akron firefighters have been placed on paid leave.

Akron Press Secretary and Assistant Director of Law Ellen Lander Nischt tells FOX 8 News the firefighters are on leave pending an investigation into allegations involving pornographic videos.

She says those alleged videos potentially were created in an Akron fire station.

The following is a joint statement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker:

“Allegations involving two City of Akron firefighters recently came to the attention of the City. The allegations relate to the creation of pornographic content displayed online – some of which is alleged to have taken place on City property. The City is actively conducting an investigation into the allegations, and we will take prompt and appropriate action based on the results of that investigation. The two employees were immediately placed on administrative leave pursuant to their union agreement, pending the investigation. The employees involved are not assigned to work at the same fire station and were known to be in a long-term relationship.

As leaders of this City and this Department, we find these allegations shocking and distressing to say the least. The Akron Fire Department is composed of hundreds of committed first responders who comport themselves with dignity, professionalism, and the highest levels of integrity and dedication in their service to the Akron public. These courageous public servants put their lives on the line each and every day to protect the health, safety, and property of Akron citizens and serve as role models of duty and service across our community. These allegations bring unwelcome dishonor and embarrassment to Akron Fire Department and the City of Akron and unfairly discredit the reputation of other Akron Fire officers.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Chip Hires and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mattijs Kuiper, EyeEm, and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Two Firefighters in Trouble For Using Akron Fire Station for Pornography was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

