This Black Woman Wasn’t Here For Border Control’s Illegal Search Of A Greyhound Bus

Tiana Smalls used Google translator to explain to Spanish-speaking passengers that they did not have to show officials their documentation.

A Black California woman wasn’t here for what she called an illegal search of a Greyhound bus by U.S Border Patrol.

The San Francisco Gate reported that Tiana Smalls, who owns a makeup company, said she was traveling from Bakersfield to Las Vegas to visit family on June 6 when the bus driver made an announcement near the California-Nevada state line that customs would be asking for passengers to provide their papers.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Smalls describes the alleged Fourth Amendment Right violation.

“We are being boarded by Border Patrol. Please be prepared to show your documentation upon request,” the driver reportedly said.

Smalls then jumped out of her seat and said: “This is a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. You don’t have to show them s—. This is illegal.”

She then used Google to translate the message into Spanish for the non-English speaking passengers, including the woman who sat beside her that “looked terrified.”

“I reassured her that I had her back,” Smalls wrote.

She explained that customs and Border Patrol officers didn’t have the authority to enforce certain activities because the bus was not within 100 miles an external U.S. border.

“They have no authority to ask you for anything,” she said.

Smalls added that Border Control retreated and told the bus to drive on once they realized what Smalls had told the passengers.

Smalls ended her post by urging others to speak out and up.

“Use your voice. Take a risk,” she wrote. “Because if you let them intimidate the poor Spanish-speaking woman next you, who do you think they’re coming for next?”

Of course, many people on Twitter praised Smalls for her act of bravery.

Interestingly enough, Border Control officials deny this incident ever happened, the San Fran Gate noted. However, a statement on the ACLU’s website says that this treatment has been happening through the country for while.

“ACLU affiliates in Washington, California, Arizona, Michigan, New York, Vermont, and Florida have reported multiple incidents involving Border Patrol agents boarding Greyhound buses without a warrant or consent, and terrorizing passengers by demanding their papers. These reports indicate that Border Patrol agents routinely engage in racial and ethnic profiling, singling people out for the color of their skin or accents.”

 

This Black Woman Wasn’t Here For Border Control’s Illegal Search Of A Greyhound Bus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

12 thoughts on “This Black Woman Wasn’t Here For Border Control’s Illegal Search Of A Greyhound Bus

  1. kates1221 on said:

    Well, did it happen or not? Where’s the follow-up? I think that had this not happened, border patrol would have offered some type of proof that the story is false. Anyone check with the bus driver? Inquiring minds want to know.

    • Malcolm on said:

      You are Special. Are you upset that you didn’t know that or that you wouldn’t have the balls to do it. Grow up

      • RT on said:

        Probably raisins not balls. He and that turd Pete. Their obviously no where near being men. Just two psychopaths.

  4. tedgravely on said:

    Strong Black Women always leading the way. Kudos to this sister. Know your rights and get involved. Don’t miss out on the critical 2018 midterms. Register and Vote!

  5. Doris on said:

    If they are dong this to Mexicans, what do you think they have planned for us? Don’t get comfortable. In the background, they are planning on a way to take us back to slavery.

  6. Justbeingme on said:

    Kudos to you for standing up for not only your rights but the rights of others. It only starts with one person especially as minority’s and immagrants we are always a target I commend you god bless you. Stay strong

  7. Southernone on said:

    When given a chance to do something good never expect anything in return and I can assure you the Blessings will flow for you…………….. Blessings and peace…..

  8. Being Black on said:

    Black folks……but, when we look around for support, for someone to stand up and speak out, it’s just us! Just like the courthouse, it’s just us. But, good for her! We can see everybody’s humanity, I wish that they could see ours.

    • African American Woman on said:

      We should stand up for ourselves…we are a strong, resilient people. I don’t understand why would we need or want anyone to stand up for us??? We don’t need it.

