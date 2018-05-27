While Tiffany Haddish’s career is taking off, she might be having a slight setback.The Girl Trip actress’ ex-husband is suing her for slander.
According to TMZ, her ex, William Stewart, filed a lawsuit over claims in Tiffany’s 2017 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, that he beat her to the point that she had a miscarriage. Stewart is suing Haddish, the book’s co-author Tucker Max, and the publisher Simon & Schuster for libel, slander and defamation.
In it, Tiffany also claimed that he choked, kidnapped and stalked her during their 5-year marriage. Stewart denies it all.
“For the defendants’ own profit, they painted my clients as abusers in a best-selling book. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence, we know that the assertions made by the defendants about my clients in The Last Black Unicorn are patently untrue,” Stewart’s attorney Michael Sterling told TMZ.
Sterling also told the gossip website that Tiffany never had a miscarriage, instead she had an abortion.
“Powerful people and influential corporations can’t intentionally and recklessly destroy someone’s reputation with malicious lies for their own profit,” he stressed.
“After exhausting our ability to solve this matter privately, we have been left with no choice, but to seek legal recourse. We look forward to our day in court.”
Stewart is suing for $1 million in damages.
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
5 thoughts on “Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Sues Her For Defamation”
Defamation, slander, reputation? Does anyone even know who this guy is. He is irrelevant and hoping to cash in on her success. She may have had an abortion at one point. Doesnt mean she didnt have a miscarriage at seom point. Ive had both. And co sider she didnt settle “privately” she allowed it to go to court, so she feels strongly about the matter. Im sure my ex may deny shit he did in the past of I wrote a best seller about it.
Can we get anymore shiggidy?
Stop trying to take this women money. Go earn your own.
Why would she make s**t up? Her book probably would sell anyway. If she slandered her ex, she probably didn’t need to do that, now she may have to pay him. Smh.
Uh oh. When you leave your ex – leave it all. Keep that person’s name out of your mouth.