Kountry Wayne Talks About Having 9 Kids

Comedian Kountry Wayne has 3 million followers on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram but he wants you to know that “doesn’t equal money”.
The funny man stopped by the Red Velvet Cake Studio to promote his upcoming comedy shows but the crew couldn’t let him leave without learning more about all of his kids.
