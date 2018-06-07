Dr. Sampson Davis & Sharlee Jeter Talk About Their New Book ‘STUFF’

| 06.07.18
Dr. Sampson Davis and Sharlee Jeter call in to the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about their new book STUFF: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges.

In the book, the duo highlights 11 “core elements” that allow people to flourish and overcome life’s obstacles. They also share true stories of triumph that will make it hard not to walk away motivated.

Check out the full interview above!

(Photo Credit: Sam Maller)

Dr. Sampson Davis , Sharlee Jeter

