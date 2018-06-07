Born into the legendary Winans family, CeCe Winans is regarded as gospel music royalty. In her distinguished career, she has won 12 Grammys and sold over 12 million records worldwide.

Winans started performing as a part of the brother and sister duo BeBe & CeCe. The pair released their first album, Lord Lift Us Up, in 1984. The singing siblings experienced tremendous success; winning numerous awards, including three Grammys.

In 1995 BeBe and CeCe embarked on solo careers. CeCe released Alone in His Presence. The album was met with critical acclaim and quickly went platinum.

Winans is often remembered for her close relationship with the late Whitney Houston. The friends topped the charts in the mid-nineties with their duet “Count On Me,” that appeared on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. The song peaked in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. Years later, Winans performed “Don’t Cry for Me” and “Jesus Loves Me” at Houston’s funeral.

In 1999, Winans’ started her own recording company, PureSprings Gospel. The label features artists like Vicki Yohe, Marcus Cole, and Marvin Winans.

Along with her musical accolades, Winans is also a published author and a minister. Winans and her husband pastor Nashville Life Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Well, Alright”

“Waging War”

“Count on Me”

“More Than What I Wanted”

“Purified”

“Pray”

Black Music Month: CeCe Winans was originally published on praiserichmond.com