Rev. Al Sharpton Talks About Trump’s ‘Pardon’ Comments

| 06.06.18
Reverend Al Sharpton comments on President Trump’s claims that he has the ability to pardon himself.

3 thoughts on "Rev. Al Sharpton Talks About Trump's 'Pardon' Comments

  2. The Truth on said:

    45 say everyday America is SO STUPID and The Republicans are COWARDS. We have allow him to make The Hill a TV show with drama, scandals, comedy a touch of Jerry Springer asded decade old cases episode. He’s playing you with Confusing, constant name blaming, twisting every story TRUE or NOT TRUE you deal with it. He is the Greatest con standing on the HIGHEST stage. Everyday his mob mentality kicks in…Who can I lie on today or what can I lie about.Maybe put out something from the past to get the attention off me. Maybe cause division between the media and FBI. Waiting for him to switch out on Veterans soon keep watching. Wake Up….Its a vicious cycle One good deed in between a dozen disasters. America Wake Up and follow his pattern.

  3. The Truth on said:

