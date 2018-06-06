CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Dillard University

Leave a comment

On this day in 1930, Dillard University in New Orleans was officially chartered. This came after two existing institutions in the region saw the benefit in combining to better serve students.

New Orleans University, an all-male school, and Straight College, an all-female school, were institutions that thrived but both local white and Black activists saw a greater need for an institution that could best serve the needs of students on both sides.

The charter was signed and the school was named after James H. Dillard, a white educator in New Orleans who was notable for advancing the needs of Black students in the city. Dillard’s transition to becoming one of the leading historically Black colleges and universities was not easy as white residents were still resistant to the idea of a Black president potentially leading a white faculty. And the influx of young Black people in the area who sought to attend the school unnerved them.

Today, Dillard has a student body of 1,250, and is led by Dr. Walter Kimbrough of Atlanta, the school’s president since 2012. Notable Dillard alumni include “SNL” actor Garrett Morris, the first Black governor of the United States, P.B.S. Pinchback, and women’s right activist Alice Dunbar Nelson, among others.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

 

Black colleges and universities , Black schools , Dillard University , Little Known Black History Facts , New Orleans

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Dillard University

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close