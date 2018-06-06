Bus Driver Keeps Job After Allegedly Calling 9-Year-Old The N-Word

Being a racist will not get you fired nowadays, even if you are attacking a 9-year-old.
On May 2, 9-year-old Haidyn Johnson, who is a student at an elementary school in Annapolis, Maryland, was on the school bus when he sent his parents a text saying the substitute bus driver Ross Cohen called him the n-word.
Cohen denied the incident and the video camera was not working on the bus that day, which resulted in a fine for Annapolis Bus Co.,.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier told The Baltimore Sun, “The result of the investigation was that the driver will no longer be driving a bus that transports Anne Arundel County Public Schools students.” However, The Baltimore Sun reports, the driver will be suspended from driving a bus for a year but he can return to driving a bus until after a year.
The reason for a year suspension and not being fired? Another spokesman, Doug Coupe, wrote in an email, “The board was not able to positively prove or disprove whether or not the alleged incident occurred as there were conflicting accounts by the elementary students involved.”
Haidyn Johnson’s father clearly doesn’t believe there is anything conflicting, he told The Capital, “For him to use it on my son, in that way, yes, that hurt me to my heart. ”
Although it seems unlikely that the 9-year-old would accuse an adult of calling him the n-word. Unfortunately, the school decided on not believing the child.
Ok, Father, take your child out of that school right now. The first ten years are the most important years in a child life, this is the time that our children began to realize self. You do not want your babies to be controlled by Slave Traders,if left unattended, these trait your child will accept for the rest of their lives. But if you becomes the bigger man and controll the sutuation by controlling your family and your family household, this would be a master statement for your child. Let your babies know that my Dad don’t play with racist White folks.
The head cave n!@@er trump at 1600 Pennsylvania ave, has all his fellow cave n!@@ers aping out. They should have never been let out of the caves of Europe.
UMMMMMMMM 😦
Just my opinion…… The bus driver has been punished. He was suspended a year and can’t drive for that county. What do we want, a life sentence with no job? Also, people (black and white) make things up all the time. The most egregious case was the “dancer” in the Duke Lacrosse case. Just my opinion, but I think this is enough. Break, break…… Now hopefully, this child and the family will strike that word from their vocabulary. If it’s hurtful when said by a white person, it should be hurtful when communicated by all demographics. I understand the whole conversation about this group says it with an “a” on the end verses a “r.” Dumb is dumb, wrong is wrong, and hypocrites are hypocrites.
macdaddy-SHOULDN’T YOUR RACIST DUMBASS BE ON THE KKK OR ARYAN NATION WEBSITES–THAT’S MORE YOUR SPEED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why would that child lie but I bet if the Child call the bus driver a pink face pig you all would have believe the bus driver then. Don’t make trump get you all ass whip. Joe Biden and Joe Kennedy 2020
Why would a child lie? Why does anyone lie? I’ve seen children lie just to get a rise of someone when they were feeling ignored. I’m not saying young Mr. Johnson is lying. I have no idea. But what I do know for sure is that it’s not impossible. You speak as if hearing a child call a grown up a pick faced pig is a big deal. That’s funny compared to what I hear come out some kid’s mouths on a daily basis. All I’m saying is that it’s unfair to punish someone just on the word of someone else.
Mia, you best tie up your shoes and get to steppin’, cause you just been served. “Why would a kid lie”? You are galactically stupid, or what?
my mother drove a school bus she said the kids were very bad. and the n word is tossed around like popcorn from blacks. pretty soon there wont be any bus drivers.
If the child’s accusation couldn’t be proven one way or another, why was the driver suspended? I’ll never forget stomping into one of my daughter’s classrooms to confront a teacher because my daughter came home and told me that the teacher had grabbed her by the arm and pinched her. It wasn’t until years later that my daughter told me the truth and revealed why she lied on her teacher. I tracked the teacher down, who by that time was retired and my daughter and I took her a bouquet of flowers and a gift card to a very nice restaurant and apologized to her. We remained friends until she passed away in 2001. Children lie all the time. Grownups abuse children all the time, however, no one should be punished for just on the word of someone else. Not fair.
I believe the 9 year old CHILD over a RACIST TURD any day of the week.
That is because you have the mental capacity of a 9 year old.