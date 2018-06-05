Why Jada Pinkett Smith Let Jaden Move Out At 15

During the latest edition of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” the actress recalled that heartbreaking day when son Jaden Smith chose to move out of their family home at age 15.

“One thing that I’ve learned is that every child need something different,” Jada shared. “At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, ‘Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.’ I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, ‘He’s right. The time is now. He’s 15. It’s time for him to leave the house.’”

New episode of #RedTableTalk is up and my baby @officialjaden joins us at the table to talk parenting and dealing with parents. I hope you’ll join us too ✨ https://t.co/e6cYf9UrYz pic.twitter.com/jF3HxMyOp1 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 4, 2018

Jaden, now 19, was present for the conversation with his mom, along with his sister Willow Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

Jada added that she felt comfortable with Jaden leaving the home because of his maturity level and he was already managing his own life as a child actor.

“It just makes you appreciate being at home, being with your parents, spending quality time with your family,” Jaden said about moving out. “You get out into the world and you just understand things.”

As noted by People.com, Jaden ended up not going through with emancipation. He explained why on The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2013.

“See, here’s the thing. I’m not going anywhere. The thing that people don’t get is everything at this house is free,” Jaden, 14 at the time, explained.

“I can get anything and everything at his house, so I’m going to be there for 20, 30 years,” he joked. “[Will] says as soon as I have a movie that’s bigger than one of his movies, I can get my own house.”

Jada and Will’s parenting style has always been a hot topic. In a 2016 interview, Will confessed that their hands-off parenting approach may have been a “mistake.”

