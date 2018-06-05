During the latest edition of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” the actress recalled that heartbreaking day when son Jaden Smith chose to move out of their family home at age 15.
“One thing that I’ve learned is that every child need something different,” Jada shared. “At 15 years old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. You got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, ‘Mom, I have to leave here to live my life.’ I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, ‘He’s right. The time is now. He’s 15. It’s time for him to leave the house.’”
Jaden, now 19, was present for the conversation with his mom, along with his sister Willow Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.
“It just makes you appreciate being at home, being with your parents, spending quality time with your family,” Jaden said about moving out. “You get out into the world and you just understand things.”
As noted by People.com, Jaden ended up not going through with emancipation. He explained why on The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2013.
“See, here’s the thing. I’m not going anywhere. The thing that people don’t get is everything at this house is free,” Jaden, 14 at the time, explained.
“I can get anything and everything at his house, so I’m going to be there for 20, 30 years,” he joked. “[Will] says as soon as I have a movie that’s bigger than one of his movies, I can get my own house.”
Jada and Will’s parenting style has always been a hot topic. In a 2016 interview, Will confessed that their hands-off parenting approach may have been a “mistake.”
3 thoughts on “Why Jada Pinkett Smith Let Jaden Move Out At 15”
That’s because Will and Jada are into that white Hollywood Scientology bulls**t. Scientologist believe that you pretty much allow children to raise themselves, that’s why Willo was messed up cutting herself she grew up too fast. How do you allow a 15 year old who can’t get a driver’s license to have his own house. Will confessed that their hands-off parenting approach may have been a “mistake.” Yes, it’s a mistake your son running around Hollywood wearing dresses chasing white girls with no connection to his blackness and your daughter is a depressed self-mutilator. If you notice Will’s son from his first marriage is rarely seen or heard, he appears to be a normal well rounded young man away from the spotlight. This is what happens when blacks try and align themselves with white culture/religion not understanding you can’t do what white people doe and get the same results.
Will & Had a crazy as F.
Weirdos!