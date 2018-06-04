On Friday, June 1, in Athens, Georgia, Timmy Patmon was running from police because he had felony warrants out for his arrest. WSBTV.com reports Officer Hunter Blackmon got out of the patrol car and began chasing Patmon. Another officer, Taylor Saulters, follows in his patrol car and “In his first attempt to block Patmon from escaping, Saulters hits the curb and flattens a tire on his patrol car. Saulters continues his pursuit and as soon as he gets close enough to Patmon, his body camera reveals he swerved toward Patmon and hit him with the police cruiser.”
The incident was captured on video.
See the video below, which appears to show the officer using his car as a weapon.
WSBTV.com also reports, “Within hours of reviewing the body camera footage and conducting interviews, it became clear to the Athens-Clarke County police chief that Saulters did not follow policy. The chief fired him.”
In addition, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident to determine if Officer Saulters’ “actions were criminal in nature.” However, that will more than likely never happen because Saulters’ father, Capt. Jerry Saulters, is the head of the criminal investigative division.
Thankfully, Patmon survived, but his mother said, “His arms and stuff are all marked up … and he’s limping when he walks.’ “Whoever hit my son should be punished for it. It’s wrong.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
WATCH: Georgia Police Officer Used His Car As A Weapon On Unarmed Black Man was originally published on newsone.com
10 thoughts on “WATCH: Georgia Police Officer Used His Car As A Weapon On Unarmed Black Man”
Two WRONGS DO NOT EQUAL RIGHT!
Both people were wrong. The perp was wrong to run -knowing he had outstanding warrants.
The PIG was A RACIST TURD.
YES, HE USED HIS VEHICLE AS A WEAPON TO RUN OVER THE GUY.
YES THE PIG DESERVED TO BE FIRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Can’t wait for PIGS to START SHOOTING/KILLING/RUNNING OVER BLUE EYED WHITE BOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Patmon was already in the wrong with the outstanding felony warrants; the officer was wrong for using his vehicle to strike Patmon to bring him down. As my mama used to say, “two wrongs don’t make a right.” The officer was pissed because he had blown a tire and was now going to stop Patmon at all cost. Police officers have to do their job, however, there are policies and protocols in place to do their job correctly – – follow them. Patmon was not running toward or attempting to rush the officer or his vehicle. Hitting him was not the right thing to do…..
It’s the right thing. The so called officer should have been terminated and Usain Bolt should go directly to jail. Usain is lucky that so called officer did not gun him down like that criminal so called cop did to Walter Scott. People, get a job or more than one job and stay out of trouble. Selling drugs, having babies, watching tv all day and se$&@ all night, and trying to trick the system like you have a disability isn’t a job. This is a vicious cycle.
He has a disability now. If the cop is found to have hit him intentionally and without due cause, then the city of Athens will be paying for his injuries. Patmon is fortunate that he wasn’t killed. You know we have seen much worse.
Typical race soldier behavior,all of law enforcement has been inflitraded by white extremist groups.
“His arms and stuff are all marked up…and he’s limping when he walks.” Would his arms and stuff be all marked up and would he be limping had he just stopped and assumed the position?
Mac Daddy shut the f**k up YOU RACIST MAGGET. The pig need 2 b fired. Now cops are going to start running black men over instead of shooting them.
Oh just wait, Panty Waste Perry will be along to defend this felon. “ Da po-po is racist, we are oppressed, we want reparations, …”
I got absolutely no problem with the takedown of that animal
Maybe had he not ran, he wouldnt have been hit by the car. Furthermore had he obeyed the law and not gotten in trouble he wouldnt have been chased to begin with. Now he is a victim……….?