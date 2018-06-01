Bobby Brown’s Sister Regrets Taking Photo Of Whitney’s Drug Infested Bathroom

Bobby Brown’s sister is speaking out about Kanye West using the photo of Whitney Houston’s hot mess of a bathroom on Pusha-T‘s album.
Tina Brown wants you to know that Kanye did not pay her for use of the photo, which she shamefully regrets taking at a “low and self-destructive” time in her life.
The Blast spoke with Tina, former sister-in-law of Whitney, and she claims “Kanye West did not purchase the picture from me or my son [Shayne Brown].”
The National Enquirer owns the rights to the photo after Tina sold it as part of a story back in 2006. She says the photo represents a night she and Whitney were deep in a drug binge that included smoking crack-cocaine.
Brown admits, “During the time the picture was taken, in 2006, my sister Whitney and I were at a very low and self-destructive point in our lives, it was not only her mess, it was mine as well.”
Whitney Houston’s drug habit cost her teeth according to Tina, who claimed Houston wore false teeth.
“She loses them in the house and when she’s out on drug binges,” Tina revealed in 2006, according to chatterbusy. “They cost $6000 and the dentist has to keep FedEx’ing her a new set.”
After Whitney’s death, the coroner’s report indicated that she wore dentures.
Brown is adamant that “the public attention and speculation, brought on by Kanye’s broadcasted purchase of that picture and usage have opened old wounds.” She also wants to hear from Kanye about “why he feels the picture is significant to him, at this time.”
People always want to laugh and judge people for their problems and weaknesses like they don’t have any.
The sister is trifling. She sold the picture to a National publication………why? M-O-N-E-Y!
I never liked Kanye his music is not too be playing in my house Whitney to me is a legend of mine and Bobby is my idiol Kanye what you mad for
One thing we as black folk have to understand that drug is curse in our community for years and now it hitting white folk hard . We have to turn in the low life in our community that are selling death to our People or kill them our self Whitney will not be the last till we stand up with back bones.
Certain things should be private not for you to tell people things we shouldn’t know about Whitney. We do know something was happening, but you didn’t have to give details. It’s sad to be around people who are disloyal, and your helping them giving money probably taking care of your family as well. What now you want to be prevalent? Who cares go sit down who cares Whitney is gone now leave her alone dammmmm
She sold the picture, so……don’t complain when it ends up in others hands. The shiggidy that we put out there for the world to see is beyond words, well, not one…Dayum