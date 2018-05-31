Marlon Wayans has been a successful actor and comedian since the early 90s. But that isn’t stopping him from growing his brand.
Most recently, he launched a comedy special on Netflix and he’s starring in Marlon on NBC. The funny man called into the TJMS to discuss his latest projects and gush about his teenage daughter who is headed to USC next year.
Check out the full interview above!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Marlon Wayans Reveals Why He’ll Always Take Care Of His Children’s Mother”
He should have responded: why don’t u people use wash cloths when u bathe or shower, instead of just a bar soap? In addition je should have asked why do u people smell like wet dogs when u get wet? Most importantly, bwhy do u smell in general?
He should- what does he want a cookie?