Racist Or Nah? Southwest Airlines Asked Interracial Couple To Prove Biracial Child Was Theirs

On Sunday, May 27, University of California women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, her fiancé Patrick Martin and their one-year-old son Jordan Peter Martin were boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver to Oakland. A desk agent demanded that they prove the child was theirs. In viral tweets, Gottlieb wrote, “She said because we have a different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color.”
Southwest is now on serious damage control.
Gottlieb told The Washington Post that she provided her son’s passport, but the agent claimed it was “federal law” to ask for more documentation when the baby’s last name does not match the mother’s. The agent reportedly wanted her to prove she was the mother with a Facebook post. (Facebook post? Is that what airlines are using as proof of documentation these days?).
Gottlieb told The Post, “We had a passport that verified our son’s age and identity, and both parents were present. But still being pushed further to ‘prove’ that he was my son felt disrespectful and motivated by more than just concern for his well-being.” The family was eventually allowed to board.
Gottlieb complained to Southwest on Twitter, calling the experience “demeaning and insensitive.” See some of the tweets below:
The Associated Press confirmed, “Airlines aren’t required to match the last name of a child and guardian for domestic flights.”
Southwest Airlines has apologized and released the following statement, “We have reached out to Ms. Gottlieb directly to address her concerns and will utilize the situation as a coaching opportunity for our employee. We apologize if our interaction made this family uncomfortable — that is never our intention.”
While Gottlieb clearly believes race is involved, some people are clapping back saying the airline was just thinking of the safety of the child. See below:
While people will have varying opinions, the fact that the mother was there with the father, who has the same last name as the baby—and she provided a passport for the child—makes it appear they were targeted. Furthermore, if the agent was trying to prevent child trafficking, as some of the tweets above claim, how legit is a Facebook post for documentation?
18 thoughts on “Racist Or Nah? Southwest Airlines Asked Interracial Couple To Prove Biracial Child Was Theirs”
I have flown southwest for over 15 years and even know the former VP. I am very disappointed with them lately. The use to be one of the best.
I think the SW Agent was within her right to ask. But at some point both the agent and the mother took it too far. I, myself, am biracial (black, pacific-islander). My daughter is multi-racial (black, pacific-islander, japanese). She looks very different from me; I am darker-skinned, she is fairer-skinned. While the questioning is offensive and annoying, I understand the need. But since the father was there, it should have stopped at that point.
I’ll say it again, racism is in the eyes of the beholder.
The passport on a child is based on a birth certificate!!! That should have been the end of the matter. Anything more and yes, her family was targeted so she has a right to feel what she feels, even if it is racial. Besides, when people do racially charged things to others, their first words are usually “I’m not a racist.”
Passport is used to prove citizenship, not parentage. There are no parents names listed on the passport.
I have used Southwest with my grand kids.
I have never been asked for their birth certificate. Maybe it’s because we are Black.Black men prefer white women is a right wing stereotype.
If they are 2 and under. They require a birth certificate.
This is just one of the price you pay for interacial dating.In a racist country.
interracial dating is the price black women pay for wanting light skinned kids with good hair
Personally i love my chocolate men, all day everyday.
Ni**a Please:
@jpuff.
It has always been Southwest policy passengers with a minor child should bring the child’s birth certificate, to prevent someone from stealing a child. I just made Southwest reservations for my granddaughter and her 2 year old baby girl. Southwest informed me when she arrives she must complete a form for the baby and show the baby’s birth certificate. This is a very good policy. You don’t want someone stealing children and fly to another state, or worse yet out of the country.
Southwest do ask for birth certificates for 2yr olds
Thank you Gladys for stating fact and truth. People like “L” be so filled with hate because black men prefer white women, so she calls everything racist. That way, nothing is her fault.
An yet race-baiter and chief Al (shakedown) Sharpton accuses police and authorities of not being concerned about the trafficking of black children, BTW L’s black man will soon complete his parole requirements and he’ll be back living of her welfare stipend and sleeping with her at her mama’s house
Is this true L, you hooking up with a felon?
SW personnel were just being RACIST POS.
So folks are suppose to walk around now carrying their kids birth certificates as “PROOF” the child belongs to the parents???????
WTF??????
This is what is going on under Chump’s regime!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Make Amerykah WHITE AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!