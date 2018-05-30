Raven-Symoné’s former “That’s So Raven” co-star Orlando Brown has paid tribute to her by tattooing her face on his chest, which was debuted in a video on social media.
Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone’s face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB
— say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018
Check out the clip above.
Brown has publicly made his mixed emotions about Raven very clear in the past.
In 2016, the troubled actor claimed he wasn’t asked to join the “Raven’s Home” reboot because of a romantic entanglement.
“She’s far off into another land, mentally, to where she made a decision that she felt was better for her,” he said of the former “View” co-host. “If she thinks that that’s what she wants to do then I love her still and I’m still in love with her and she’s running from the D.”
“Raven did not bail me out, my wife did. Raven ain’t even tryin’ to talk to me right now,” he said. “She think I stole her damn phone. I ain’t a crackhead!”
Brown has been in trouble with the law numerous times in recent years. You recall when Bounty hunters caught him this past April, and he was arrested in January following a family dispute and charged with battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. Last month, a warrant was issued for failure to appear in court on the charges, per Page Six.
What are your thoughts on Brown’s Raven tattoo?
PHOTO: IG Screenshot
Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
9 thoughts on “Former ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Orlando Brown Tattoos Her Face On His Chest”
DOES NOT LOOK LIKE RAVEN
Y’all better check his mental state. I maybe incorrect on this but I hope he doesn’t do anything to harm himself.
Damn! Raven must have gave him some of that gud! gud! loving! Before she switched to the other side…LOL!
Stupid
Kinda like Mush Mouth from the Cosby Kids. His fall was fast and furious. So sad
Damb!!! the lengths faded celebrity’s will go to get back in the spotlight
Cra cra.
Mental illness is real and treatable. He is obviously unstable. I hope he gets the help he needs and deserves.