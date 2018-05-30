Former ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Orlando Brown Tattoos Her Face On His Chest

Raven-Symoné’s former “That’s So Raven” co-star Orlando Brown has paid tribute to her by tattooing her face on his chest, which was debuted in a video on social media.

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone’s face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

Check out the clip above.

Brown has publicly made his mixed emotions about Raven very clear in the past.

In 2016, the troubled actor claimed he wasn’t asked to join the “Raven’s Home” reboot because of a romantic entanglement.

“She’s far off into another land, mentally, to where she made a decision that she felt was better for her,” he said of the former “View” co-host. “If she thinks that that’s what she wants to do then I love her still and I’m still in love with her and she’s running from the D.”

Months before that, Brown blasted Raven in a video posted to social media shortly after he had been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in a parking lot.

“Raven did not bail me out, my wife did. Raven ain’t even tryin’ to talk to me right now,” he said. “She think I stole her damn phone. I ain’t a crackhead!”

Brown has been in trouble with the law numerous times in recent years. You recall when Bounty hunters caught him this past April, and he was arrested in January following a family dispute and charged with battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. Last month, a warrant was issued for failure to appear in court on the charges, per Page Six.

What are your thoughts on Brown’s Raven tattoo?

PHOTO: IG Screenshot

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.