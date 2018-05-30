CLOSE
Houston
Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston Opening 11 Clubs For Summer Programming

Richmond-Rosenberg Boys & Girls Club Summer Enrichment 2015

On Monday, June 4th, Summer Matters @ the Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s summer programming, begins at 11 of their Clubs Monday through Friday. BGCGH is committed to ensuring that Houston’s youth, especially those who need us most, have a safe place to go in the summer to make new friends, learn new things and just have fun.

For just $20 per child for the summer, Club members ages 6 to 17 will participate in educational programs as well as have the opportunity to be involved in sports, the arts, field trips, and games – all in a safe and caring environment. Our action-packed activities inspire creativity, build character and provide academic enrichment.

Check out the full list of summer programming HERE.

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston Opening 11 Clubs For Summer Programming was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

