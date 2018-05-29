CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Health And Wellness

How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy

Leave a comment

A Quick Guide To Navigating The World Of Mental Health 

Mental Health Awareness Month may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the conversation should stop. There are several great resources available that can help keep the conversation going to help you on your own mental health journey including NAMI and Mental Health America. Interested in exploring therapy? Below are some key steps to getting started and finding a great match.

How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

counseling , mental health , therapy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close