NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”
The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”
She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”
(Photo: PR Photos)
97 thoughts on “ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After She Called Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’ In Tweet”
Ever since Trump become the President they are all coming out of the woodworks. It is clear that this woman is a racist. Listen to how this President addresses the crowd when he is out campaigning for re-election and read between the lines. Congress needs to do something about this ASAP! otherwise, the American people are going to suffer big time.
I will assume, since you are old enough to post a comment, that you were not born yesterday. Roseanne has been making ugly, vile comments for YEARS – long before Trump ran for President.
!!!When, then, will America say that it is time to put an end to recursivetragedies on pupils who have become eternal terrified without help even underthe benches of their class; Wake up, the concerned citizens of the star emblem,not only as parents but also as rebellious to cry over the actions of themischievous! If each of us must have a suggestion, mine is this: On behalf ofmy three graduating children from different universities, from which thegovernment may seem too budgeted to deal with this emergency! But on our part,”we must have the desire to volunteer at the main entering of each communityinstitution to better check the bags of school children and, select availableteachers or remarkable followers of their behavior for this service, so noblein the manner of Baden Powell, to at least restore the confidence of the souland spirit of those innocent people who are aware of having however accepted tofulfill the duties of the stars and stripes! “Wake up, American citizens!Because the ocean is outrageously wide so as not to be traumatized by smallboats erupting !!! – Versaint
This ” thing” us a filthy piece of inbred white trash!! She’s got the nerve to talk about someone’s physical appearance??!! Now that’s what I call the nerve of the devil, which is most of “them”!!
And the racist bi**h is still out of a job so you can keep your liberal media bulls**t videos.
“liberal media BS” so you do agree the liberal media is BS, be careful you just mite get kicked off the plantation and have your government hand-outs card revoked
We know your racist will never leave the “so called” plantation because you’re here everyday Toby, chained and shackled to the black website.
OH [PT Really??] we certainly know your azz is chained to the “everything I need to know about hating whitey” websites sponsored by the plantation overseers to keep you field negroes uninformed and subservient
Uninformed and subservient would be listening to your WHITE racist ass which nobody here does.
This is why I’ve never cared for Roseanne! She has a weird sense of humor, that only racist individuals enjoy. Well Ms. Barr it’s finally come to a head. I guess the joke is on you. I guess now you’ll take 5 minutes to think, before you say anything.
African American woman you are not an original thinker. You are actually an ignorant thinker and I believe that there is nothing African American about you. If blacks are the only group that discussed the fact we were oppressed then why do you hear so much about the Holocaust. No one would ever tell a Jewish person to not remember the Holocaust and they shouldn’t, just as slavery should never be forgotten and repercussions of a racist system that has lasted for years. You people are very ignorant and have no idea of history.
Blah, blah, blah…a bit sheep always bleats! Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! I see you aren’t strong minded enough to handle that there are black people who aren’t afraid to think for themselves and who can see past the “woe is me; I’m a victim” mantra….Jewish people make sure that the Halocaust is remembered for what it was; a deplorable act of hatred enacted upon them, BUT, they don’t use the Halocaust as an excuse to fail like we do…if you can’t see the difference, you are either wilfully ignorant or just ok with the status quo of remaining at the bottom as long as the white man is responsible for it….
We are the ONLY people who CONSTANTLY complain about being hated, oppressed, blah…blah; while making nearly NO effort to change or better or situation because too many of us are waiting for the white man to fix it for us….yeah, that’s working out real well…while Jewish people are enjoying their riches, education, stable communities and creating their own future DESPITE the Halocaust….now I do believe you haven’t picked your quota of cotton today, so back to work little slave man…
Best comment so far.
It is Holocaust.
Uh, yeah….great
You’re absolutely right Perry African American Koon is a white supremacist troll.
Kitty Kates is also a white supremacist troll,I don.t even have to mention mac sissy and jpuff.
Americanize… For someone so full of hate, you sure love me cause you keep bringing me up…now run along little scared slave, the evil white boogeyman is behind you!
Right, like we’re being hateful and racist calling Ben Carson a coon and a porch monkey. A black racist fool who hates black people and has used negative stereotypes against the black community but I guess we’re supposed to show him some kind of respect…..GTFOH!
Why is anyone surprised by Roseanne’s RACIST tweets?
She is what she is-IGNORANT TRAILER TRASH!!!!!!!!!!
I won’t miss her show-she never should’ve been given a platform from which to
vent her ugliness!!!!!!!!
Amber, that’s where we differ…when I post, my words originate from my original thinking. No one has to tell me how to think, what to say/what not to say-I don’t follow groupthink or sheep mentality. See, if I post my thoughts, I’m not afraid to back them up with even deeper explanations of why I feel the way I feel. You, on the other hand, regurgitate what someone told you to think. It’s a pattern-there are several free thinkers who post regularly, but when those free thinkers don’t follow groupthink, other BLACK people who’s thinking processes are more linear; attack them…I can see both sides of something and come to my OWN conclusions…that’s the difference between true intellect and true immaturity…
I am the same way. Even if I agree with a “group”, I already had my own beliefs about it. I enjoy talking to you, I know your writings; and even if disagree, I still like to see people’s point. I do not know all and I am a believer you never stop learning; and if I am wrong, I will admit it; and if I am right, I will stand on it as well. Good discussion.
I agree!
I never liked her comedy from day one. Way too edgy from mainstream America. I feel like celebrating. Now only if these sucker ass Republicans can grow a pair and get the A-hole out of office. Oh that’s right, we’ll just wait until November and send the shole lot of you packing.
this itch has been fighting all her life to say the right things to keep her career above ground. Now with the top rating she thinks she has earned the right to say what ever she wants no matter who she offends. All Americans can only hope that this is the last we ever hear from the racist pig. She can take that crap to her grave.
Where was all this weeping and gnashing of teeth when Roseanne called Dr. Ben Carson – world-renowned, celebrated black pediatric neurosurgeon – a “monkey of the porch variety?” Oh, I forgot! That was okay because he’s a Republican!
You’re exactly right, he’s a Republikkkan, a black self-hating coon who hates black people. He’s the water carrier, shoe shine boy for a bunch of racist who called his house ni**a ass a porch monkey. Rose Anne was just echoing what they all think. His world renowned neurosurgeon credentials means nothing to a bunch of racist. They don’t care anymore for him than they do President Obama, but they’re more than happy to exploit his mental illness, self hatred & his hate for black people & use him as a tool against blacks. I’ll never defend some black fool against racist whom he align himself with. Serves him right.
Absolutely!!
Wow! It’s really sad when folks who claim others to be so hateful and racist are just as, if not more, racist and hateful as their accused…Please don’t come back with the lame response “black people can’t be racist” because EVERYONE and ANYONE is capable of vitriol, bias and hate.
You have a LOT of nerve calling Dr. Carson ‘mentally ill.’ LOL!!!
You know what I think? When you were in school, you used to pick on the black kids who did their homework, got good grades, behaved in class, and spoke proper English, and accuse them of “acting white.” Admit it; you KNOW I’m right.
Great point. I don’t know where the double standards come from…
No, blacks can not be racist. Blacks can be prejudice. Racism is a SYSTEM to oppress another group. I do not care how much some people want to believe we all the same, that is not true. If blacks could be racist, then why are we continue to fight for equal rights and everything else? Whites do not have to. And our prejudice comes from the TREATMENT blacks have had to deal it due to inequailty and unfairness.
You can regurgitate some rhetoric that someone told you because it allows you to make excuses, be comfortable with and assuage your belief that certain people are not to be held responsible for their actions…as a black woman, a progressive black woman, who wants nothing more for our people to turn our anger, frustration and hatred into positive action for US! Any person with a modicum of commonsense can certainly ascertain that there are obviously people of all backgrounds who harbor hate and bias…all anyone has to do is read many of these extremely racist, hateful comments…makes me appreciate Dr. Martin Luther King even more.
yes, everyone can be bias and hate; however, how many groups can use their bias and hate to oppress another group which their bias and hate is due to them thinking they are superior and entitled? not blacks. Look at those NFL players . Look at what happen in NC when trump said BOTH groups are the same (the protesters and the supremacy groups). NOT. One reacted to get justice for all while the other reacted to be superior over everyone.
We are the ONLY group of people who continuously cry about being “oppressed, hated, and whatever else.” Ever wonder why? Because we stupidly blame mostly white people for our collective condition, YET, we almost beg them to accept us and react surprised, hurt and outraged when they don’t! Does anyone else beside myself see the ridiculousness and irrationality of this behavior??? It’s design is to abdicate responsibility to fix our own problems…as long as we focus on and blame the white man, we can remain helpless minions the white man so callously control. SMDH
No, I am educated on the word and it real meaning and origin. And this is not making no excuse for no one to be bitter and what all else you are saying, so what are you talking about? Sound like you are going by what someone told you.
And even if what you are saying about is true in terms of being a black women (I have been black all my life as well, so I know the deal as well), that still does not mean blacks can be racist. yes, we need to keep growing and so on but that does not take away the struggles blacks still face. do not bow down and give into it but do not act like blacks can be racist like whites for those whites who choose to be.
AA, I agree I(we are on the same page when it comes to “crying” too much times; however, we still can not ignore that there are still somethings beyond us. Do you think if we were capable overall that Trump would have been in the White House or that it would have taken this long for us to have a black president (even for Obama to have gotten in office, there still had to be a certain amount of “white help’ for him to be office even if every black voted for him. And this is just one example).
I’m glad we share common ground in regard to the constant crying, but, no I don’t agree that many things besides the weather, taxes and death are truly out of our control…there are people who DECIDE to succeed DESPITE obstacles and you have people who use obstacles as an excuse to fail…unfortunately, too many of us choose the latter….there is a man where I live who cuts grass for a living-he’s the best there is! This man has been to prison, has no car and pushes his equipment around by hand-no matter how hot it is…when I see him, I make sure I give him water…when he first started, he had me and two of my neighbors as regular customers and I asked him one very hot day why would he do this when he could be working inside a nice cool building…he said, I do this because it’s mine and no one can take it from me. I’ve had the utmost respect for him…he’s never complained about any white man, anybody holding him back, anyone not liking him…it’s because he’s too busy creating his OWN brand.
No double standard a sellout coon is just that. If we can call a white racist a racist then we can call a black racist just what they are. BeN Carson is the worst kind of racist & I won’t sugar coat calling him that because he deserves no more respect and probably less than the white oppressers that he serves, he’s just as dangerous as the police, & more poison than black on black crime so why in the hell I’m I trying to sugar coat my words against him. We’re talking using “hateful words” against a black idiot full of black self hate brown nosing the most vile racist on earth.
And that I agree with you 100%. My great grandfather in 1903 brought 42 acres of land, raised 14 children, built his own him IN Georgia, did farming, etc. We still have 32 acres of this land in the family ( I was raised on and the street is named after my grandfather). Like I said, we can not give in to the people/group who have the capability/position to be racist and practice racism.
I am correcting my own post. I erroneously attributed that vile ‘porch monkey’ statement to Roseanne. It was actually an “African-American” woman named Monique Judge, a writer for The Root, who referred to the world-renowned, groundbreaking pediatric neurosurgeon as a ‘porch monkey.’ I am sincerely sorry for the incorrect information. (And I really feel sorry for Ms. Judge. What an attitude!)
Lost all respect for this trailer park heifer, but I’m glad she FINALLY “came out of her racist closet”… before I leave though, I’m inclined to wonder… wth two species came together to create BOTH she AND DUMPster boy.. hmmm
Why did Wanda sikes speak out earlyer she new that Roseanne Barr would go this way about her actions.
I used to watch the first go ‘round of this show years ago. It was funny. I never knew Rosanne was racist. Now a whole lot of folks are out of a job. Smh
Thats prolly what they all say, when we aint around..i thought she been did or said racist stuff before?? nun new…be somebody else, (white) saying something else next week..i jus feel sorry for the a** kiss’n house N*****!!
Now she’s available to work for her idol … the racist in chief.
Until Mueller sends his ass packing…LOL!
I did not realize who she really was and what she was Filthy
I dont watch the show, but is there some bad blood between Rosanne and Valerie Jarrett?
There is no bad blood. Valerie doesn’t even know this racist ass buffoon – Roseanne just thought she could spew her hatred without any consequences
That’s how her racist prez had her thinking
Never watched the old show always knew she was racist. Thank you ABC now got rid of Meagan McCain another racist.
I wonder if the View is reluctant to get rid of her because of her dad. She is entitled to her own opinion but she yells at the other women and at the audience. She has a nasty attitude and is the worse Republican commentator they have had. In my opinion.
ABC whats ur values,you havn’t just knowed about this woman,she has a track record of racist sh*t.Please don’t be fooled by these corporations,they are just as racist.No different then NBC they know megan Kelly is a racist,she said god is white and santa is white,that didn’t stop NBC from getting some of those racist fox audience.
Yes, all of these corporations are racist. And I said the same thing about NBC hiring Megan Kelly’s racist ass.
Don’t worry, Megan kelly won’t be around long. Her ratings are in the toilet.
Good for ABC. Guess I’ll start looking at ABC in a better light, it’s about time that show hit the bricks.
I do not like Roseanne, The Obamas, Jarrett, President Trump, any of these people. They are all millionares who do not care about every day folk. Ergo, I could care less back.
Thank God Jesus died for all of our sins.
He also died for the souls of millionaires, and all millionaires weren’t created equal. Some have consciences and do care about other people. Maybe you should find out who the “good” ones are, instead of being so bitter about everybody. You’re just as prejudiced as people like Roseanne and Trump.
You are right! Can’t put everyone in the same place. There are bad people in every race . And their is no comparison between President Obama and that Racist In chef trump! President Obama is Classy and trump is a Dotard!
Joy Behar speaks her opinion like everyone on the show. But she has never said anything racist like Roseaane did
Joy on the View only voice her opinions bc that’s what she get paid for. She has never degraded anyone in the show with racist comments, so to the individual who stated she should be fired please pay close attention to the format of the View and you will see that all the women have very strong “views.”
Fox will pick it up
No, Fox will NOT pick it up.
This fat, nasty looking cow shouldn’t be talking about anything or anybody! Too bad the rest of the cast has to suffer the loss of heir job because of her.
The nerve of Roseanne Barr. She is so ugly when she passes the bathroom the toilet flushes
And yet Joy Behar still appears on the The View….good double standard ABC maybe you can put Joey in her time slot and pretend the ratings are just as good
Joy Behar is Not a racist.
Great news, she needs to take another look in her mirror.
Hooray for standing up ABC regardless of financial gain! How dare she make that comment about African Americans! SHE’S A BIGOT! NOW ALL OF AMERICA KNOWS WHAT SHE STANDS FOR. What are you going to say now trump , the biggest racist and BIGOT of all!
Jam on;
I knew it was not going to be long before she open mouth and insert foot!
Late, shes been that way…
she supports trdump.
And big shot out to Wanda Sykes for quitting!
Wanda is the biggest racist of all
Nope! That would be you coon ass bitch
I was wondering when You were going to show up. Whenever we are discussing a RACIST, the No. 1 RACIST, “Mac Daddy” shows up, trying to pretend he’s “down”. We know Exactly who you are.
Wanda Sykes is a two-faced hypocrite. Roseanne has been saying things like this, and worse, for years, yet Sykes still worked with her. She needs to go somewhere and sit down!
I’m not sure where the news that Fox has picked the show up came from, but as of right now, that is *not* true! Now, there have been a lot of Tweets joking about the possibility, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen, but it has not happened…yet, and let’s hope that it doesn’t.
I’m inclined to believe ol’ nasty ass did this in order to wiggle out of a contract that she no longer wanted to be in because perhaps she got a better offer from someone else. Perhaps Fox, since they already picked up the show? It just seems beyond stupid to say something that ignorant if you cared about your job. She had to know the consequences. Then again, maybe she’s one of those people who think that in the world of comedy, anything goes. This is just crazy.
Kates, she IS beyond stupid, but the main problem is that all the racists think they have permission to act their hateful way without any consequences. They get it from their leader.
The racist in this country think they can get away with being racist, because their racist fake prez gets away with it.
Now it would be nice if ABC become more vocal against the racisim and bigotry that’s in our country! Be a beacon of light ABC!!
Shame on FOX. Another trumpster puppet.
What an idiot!
Let’s see what the racist fake prez has to say now.
Another trumpanzee supporter, racist. She also made a joke about Jews that some how went under the radar, I’m surprised they didn’t fire her fat ass then.
Trump the chump too credit for her ratings, is he going to take the same credit because they canceled her racist grimy ass?
Always knew her Barr was a true snuff eating ass racist. Kudos to ABC, FOX has already picked up the show. Nothing really surprises me in this racist ass world.
Jarrett is a Muslim
So what if she is a Muslim. That’s her right. You’re a dumbass and u can’t help it.
And you’re a racist. Difference is the your racist label is True.
Good for ABC! I’m really surprised, and I hope they stick to their decision because POS Trump and his Klan members will be complaining.
Now that’s funny! 😂🤣
Thats what her ugly bad built ass gets I knew she was a racist