Ice Cube To Star In New Film About Racism And Corruption

Ice Cube and writer Jeff Kwatinetz have teamed up to bring a story about racism and corruption to the big screen.

Excessive Force, starring Ice Cube, is a film that looks at the Cleveland police department and the racism and corruption that goes on inside according to Deadline.

The movie is set to go into production fall 2018 with Carl Franklin. The movie will be produced by Joe Roth and CubeVision founded by Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez.

CubeVision has been racking up deals in addition to this new movie. They’ve recently got a partnership with AID Partners a media investment company in Hong Kong. This deal gives CubeVision a pretty deep pocket when it comes to funding its own projects, lets them hire screenwriters and to bring in business on the developed project. This allows them to skip the studio development process.

In television, the company is soaring and getting ready to produce the second season of Hip Hop Squares which airs on VH1.They’re also in the process of creating an animated half-hour that’s taking after Ice Cube’s going to high school in the Valley.

(Source: Deadline )

(Photo Credit: Courtesy)

