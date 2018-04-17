Black Moms Matter: Do What I Say Not As I Do

4/17/18- Do you remember when your parents used to say, “Do as I say no as I do.” You used to scratch your head and wonder because their actions didn’t line up. Kym believes it because she tells Joshua not to lie but he sees her do it all the time. Sherri tells Jeffery not to gamble but she took a chance and got him!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery