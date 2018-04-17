Black Moms Matter: Do What I Say Not As I Do

04.17.18
4/17/18- Do you remember when your parents used to say, “Do as I say no as I do.” You used to scratch your head and wonder because their actions didn’t line up. Kym believes it because she tells Joshua not to lie but he sees her do it all the time. Sherri tells Jeffery not to gamble but she took a chance and got him!

