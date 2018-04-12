Kerry Washington Is The Lady In (Mostly) Red At The 50th Annual Leadership Awards

Kerry Washington took a break from her Scandal press rounds to attend the 50th Annual Leadership Awards event at Lehman College in New York City.
The actress wore a Delpozo couture gown and was styled by Joseph Cassell. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dvani by A&D Gem. She wore a Movado watch (whom she has had a partnership with). Her clutch was by Roger Vivier.
Her half up, half down hairstyle was done by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew in a curly, natural style. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebecca Restrepo, gave her a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks.
The Lehman College students seemed really happy to have Washington there! What fun.
