Kerry Washington took a break from her Scandal press rounds to attend the 50th Annual Leadership Awards event at Lehman College in New York City.

The actress wore a Delpozo couture gown and was styled by Joseph Cassell. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Dvani by A&D Gem. She wore a Movado watch (whom she has had a partnership with). Her clutch was by Roger Vivier.

Her half up, half down hairstyle was done by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew in a curly, natural style. Her makeup artist for the evening, Rebecca Restrepo, gave her a natural pink lip and rosy cheeks.

The Lehman College students seemed really happy to have Washington there! What fun.

Kerry Washington Is The Lady In (Mostly) Red At The 50th Annual Leadership Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

