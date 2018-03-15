Black Moms Matter: Are Your Kids Ever Accused Of Being An Oreo?

3/15/18- Has your child ever been accused of being a Oreo? You know Black on the outside but told they talk or act like a white person? Kym says all the time with her because of where her son goes to school. She sends her son to the inner city of Cleveland in in the summer to hang with family. Sherri makes her son watch all 70’s sitcoms and takes him to real barber shops.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery