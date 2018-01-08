Swedish retailer H&M is feeling the heat after running a controversial ad, featuring a young Black boy modeling a hoodie with the phrase, “coolest monkey in the jungle.”
Social media users slammed the retailer after the ad went viral, ultimately prompting the retailer to pull it down.
“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” said H&M (HNNMY) spokeswoman Anna Eriksson. The ad first appeared on the British version of the online store.
It is an understatement to say that the ad was in poor taste and inflamed the age-old stereotype of comparing Black people to monkeys.
Several notable celebrities like Charles Blow and Questlove of The Roots, commented on the retailer’s poor judgement.
View this post on Instagram
I’m sure the apologies are a coming. And the ads will be pulled. I’m certain there will Be media fixers and whatnot and maybe a grand gesture like a donation to some charity (donations under these circumstances are the corporate version #SomeOfMyBestFriendsAre move if there ever was one) all this tells me about @HM is that the seats in the boardroom lack something…wanna take a guess?
Other social media users like @Mimicgawd saw it as an opportunity to restore the young child’s agency and photoshopped over the phrase.
SOURCE: CNN
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” Sweatshirt was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
5 thoughts on “H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To Model “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” Sweatshirt”
I think this is ridiculous and very disrespectful to the black community. When I first saw this I had to ask myself why would any mother allow her child to wear such a shirt. The only thing I saw and heard in my mind was little black children begin call Tar babies and other disrespectful names they felt like calling our children. Sorry won’t cut ir for me because this is how you truly feel about black people.in general it has been said you only speak whats in your heart and H&M did and said excatly how they felt.
I 100% blame his parents because I’m pretty sure the people who own h&m are not black so they may not have though much of a black kid wearing something calling him a money but unless this child is adopted I’m pretty sure his parents are black adults which means they know all about racism and why he wouldn’t be wearing that hoodie but the let him participate and took the check anyway
I blame the parents. They must have really needed the money.
There’s not enough money in rhw world for me too put my child thru this. There’s a sying “Not all money is good money”
Typo: in the world