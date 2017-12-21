CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Onesie For Men: Yay Or Nay? (But It Looks Like A Two Piece Outfit)

The future?

Leave a comment
Man with smartphone laughing with friend by coast

Source: Cultura Exclusive/We Boldly Went / Getty

The world of onesies just got much bigger and comfortable thanks to a trending new product.

For the lazy folks out there who think dressing yourselves is a task, we give you The Tuxy! Check it out below.

The outfit got some traction on the fundraising site Kickstarter and now it’s slowly turning the Internet into believers. Swipe through to read people’s reactions.

Onesie For Men: Yay Or Nay? (But It Looks Like A Two Piece Outfit) was originally published on globalgrind.com

clothes , men's fashion , sweats , Tuxy

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Onesie For Men: Yay Or Nay? (But It Looks Like A Two Piece Outfit)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close