Chaka Khan Gives A Makeup Tutorial For Vogue’s Beauty Secret Series

Music legend Chaka Khan shared her diva makeup ritual for Vogue’s YouTube Beauty Secrets series, peep the clip above.

The fashion and beauty icon is concerned about today’s makeup artists — mostly feminine males who overdo it with their makeup brushes, so she chooses to apply her own makeup these days.

“Mostly I taught myself. I have put my makeup on in the back of limousines, on the way to gigs,” she told Vogue magazine.

Chaka said the secret to achieving a proper balance of makeup is by accentuating different parts of her face.

In other words, don’t overdo it! Oftentimes, less is more, ladies.

As noted by essence.com, Chaka’s beauty tips include:

1. Skip false lashes. “I absolutely despise false eyelashes. I can’t work with them I sweat too much,” she says.

2. Forget red lipstick, opt for pink. “I’ve gone off reds and I do the hot pinks, they’re more youthful,” explains Chaka.

3. Never forget powder, ever. “Any time you put on foundation, be sure to go over it with powder,” the diva instructs.

4. Eyeliner can easily take you from day to night. “I’ll take a little more black [eyeliner] and it’s going to make it pop more and be really pretty,” she says.

5. Oh, and don’t forget perfume! “Always spray your favorite perfume, and always look your best,” the singer reminds.

You can read Chaka’s full Vogue profile here.

 

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

