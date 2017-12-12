Beyoncé Shows Off Her Fashion Sense At Jay-Z’s Music Tour

While stopping by her husband Jay-Z’s music tour, Beyoncé showed off her fashion sense with denim shorts, over-the-knee boots, and an oversized belt.

In the pictures she posted, one features the 36-year-old singer turning around to strike a pose which of course exposed a little booty for the fans.

Swipe through the pictures down below.

(Photo Credit: Instagram)