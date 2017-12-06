CLOSE
Fantasia’s Peach Perfection

The beautiful Fantasia recently made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to promote her Christmas album, After Midnight. The American Idol legend lit up the studio by wearing a Georgia Peach Metallic suit by Victoria Hayes Collection.

The top had a sexy low-cut neck with a raised collar, accentuating Fantasia’s figure in true metallic fashion. The matching pants were also form-fitting with wide-leg appeal, giving her a stylish holiday look for her appearance. Her silver shimmery earrings added a glitzy touch to her look.

What do you think of Fantasia’s peach pursuit? Does she knock it out of the park or strike? Tell us in the poll below!

