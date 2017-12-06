The beautiful Fantasia recently made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to promote her Christmas album, After Midnight. The American Idol legend lit up the studio by wearing a Georgia Peach Metallic suit by Victoria Hayes Collection.
The top had a sexy low-cut neck with a raised collar, accentuating Fantasia’s figure in true metallic fashion. The matching pants were also form-fitting with wide-leg appeal, giving her a stylish holiday look for her appearance. Her silver shimmery earrings added a glitzy touch to her look.
What do you think of Fantasia’s peach pursuit? Does she knock it out of the park or strike? Tell us in the poll below!
2 thoughts on “Fantasia’s Peach Perfection”
NOT wrong
I’m going to opt out.