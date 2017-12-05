Solange Drops Limited-Edition Celestial-Themed Merchandise

Solange Knowles is back with two new lines of merchandise available on her website store just in time for the holiday season.

The celestial-themed capsules, titled “Cosmic Journey” and “Orion’s Rise,” will only be available until Dec. 22 or, as Solange put it, “during the reflection of the retrograde.”

Products range from T-shirts ($30) to long-sleeve shirts ($40) and crew-neck sweaters ($50). Most are available in black, white and various shades of gray.

One shirt reads “(bite the hand)” in compact font, which references a quote from New York Times journalist Jon Caramanica, who believed Solange should have been more cognizant of her fanbase by keeping her political opinions to herself.

“I went to Solange’s concert and I noted who her audience was, and if I were her, I’d be careful of making these statements because I’d be careful not to bite the hand that feeds me,” he wrote. Solange used this as inspiration behind the title to her “A Seat At the Table” album, according to Billboard.

View the rest of the “Cosmic Journey” and “Orion’s Rise” collections below and shop the capsules here.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: