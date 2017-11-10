Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Clothing Line Caught Up In Legal Battle

Beyoncé’s lawyers have hit back at a company who applied to trademark a name very similar to her Ivy Park clothing brand.
According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, on the same day that Ivy Park hit the market — April 14, 2016 — a company by the name of 47/72 Inc. filed to trademark the name Poison Ivy Park.
Bey’s legal team filed an opposition to the application, claiming the name was too similar to hers and would damage her brand and confuse customers.
47/72 Inc. disagreed, noting that the name was distinctive because it had the word “poison” in it so one would confuse it with Beyoncé’s company.
The two sides have been battling in court for months.
When Bey’s lawyers accused 47/72 Inc. of stalling the legal proceedings, the company’s founder and CEO, Mike Lin, said he couldn’t respond in a timely fashion because he was suffering from depression.
The lawyers called BS and claimed the doctor’s note he provided them wasn’t authentic and didn’t provide any reason why Lin couldn’t perform any of the basic tasks required to produce proper documents that support Bey’s lawyer’s discovery.
It’s worth noting that 47/72 Inc. also has a trademark application pending for “99 Problems,” the name of Jay-Z’s hit song. The company also failed to get trademarks on “Let It Go” (Disney song) and “Swiftie” (nickname for Taylor Swift fans).
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Wonder why dummie doesn’t just give up on this. Trust me no one is going to buy any of it. She is so dumb. That other crap she tried to sell I saw in a discount store.