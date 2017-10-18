On ‘The Real’: What Karrueche Tran Would Tell Her Younger Self

Tuesday, October 17, “The Real” hosts talk about everything from still sleeping with a blanket or stuffed animal to if they’ll be purchasing a pair of “Loubibabys” – Louboutin baby red bottom shoes.

Also, co-host Adrienne Houghton shares her cheetalicious ideas for a Cheetah Girls reboot and Tamera Mowry-Housley assigns her fellow hosts roles in the upcoming Sister, Sister reboot.

Plus, Claws actress Karrueche Tran shares with the hosts advice she’d give her younger self and what it’s like working with Niecy Nash. Tune-in to learn more about the starlet in a game of “Celeb in 60!”

Adrienne Houghton On A Cheetalicious Re-boot

Adrienne Houghton: You’ve been in the spotlight now for a bunch of years. Is there anything that you would tell your younger self? After everything… like you know, obviously been in this for a long time.

Karrueche Tran: Yeah.

Adrienne: Any advice you would give yourself?

Karrueche: To never put all my eggs in one basket and to love my self.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Aw that’s beautiful.

[The Real audience claps.]

Karrueche: You know, to put myself first before anything.

Loni Love: I think you did.

Karrueche: You know, I learned the hard way, but I did it and now I am, like I said, “I’m my own boyfriend.” So I love me!

[The Real audience claps.]

Adrienne: And now you are here and you’ve done great things.

Karrueche: And I’ve made it to the couch!

(Photo Credit: Lisa Holte / PR Photos)