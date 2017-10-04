O. J. Simpson Wants Seven Figures For First Interview

Major TV networks have reportedly decided that an interview with O.J. Simpson following his nine-year prison stint is not in their best interest.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simpson’s associates have been shopping his first post-prison interview for weeks, but news outlets are unwilling to risk alienating viewers.
“It is treacherous,” says one TV news veteran. Not with a “10-foot pole,” says another.
In part that’s because those representing themselves as his associates — and there are many of them — are asking for a seven-figure payout for an interview with Simpson, who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman but ended up serving nine years for a botched 2007 robbery in Las Vegas. Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada a little after midnight on Oct. 1.
According to THR, sources at ABC, CBS and NBC all say that they will not pay for a Simpson interview, which would violate news division standards. Multiple large cable TV groups, including A+E Networks and Discovery, also have passed.
But any money paid to Simpson would be the target of debtors charged with collecting the $33.5 million civil judgment levied against Simpson in the 1997 wrongful death suit brought by the Brown and Goldman families. California attorney David Cook, who has been charged with collecting from Simpson on behalf of the Goldman family, told CNN Oct. 1, that the original judgment has now ballooned to close to $70 million due to interest on the unpaid award.
Below is a video of Simpson at a gas station in Nevada after his release.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Celebrity Jailbirds
Celebrity Jailbirds
1. Remy Ma1 of 36
2. Bobby ShmurdaSource:Bobby Shmurda Instagram 2 of 36
3. Apollo Nida was just sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud.3 of 36
4. Darren Sharper is currently on trial for rape in several states.4 of 36
5. Justin Bieber has had some trouble with the law in the past for marijuana possession, drag racing and a number of other crimes.5 of 36
6. Ja Rule spent two years in prison for gun possession and tax evasion.6 of 36
7. Joseline Hernandez has spent some time in jail for prostitution prior to her Love & Hip Hop fame.7 of 36
8. Nene Leakes was charged with shoplifting in her early 20's.8 of 36
9. Chris Brown is currently in jail for violating his probation.9 of 36
10. Lindsay Lohan10 of 36
11. Wesley Snipes was convicted and spent some time in the big house.11 of 36
12. Ron Isley spent time in jail for tax evasion.12 of 36
13. Foxy Brown's numerous probation violations landed her in the slammer for a year (76 days in solitary confinement).(AP)13 of 36
14. A drunk Shia Labeouf was arrested for trespassing at a Walgreens. The store was closing and he refused to leave. (AP)14 of 36
15. OJ Simpson15 of 36
16. 50 Cent was arrested on drug charges and spent 6 months in an incarceration boot camp and earned his GED while there. AP16 of 36
17. Lil' Wayne served a year at Rikers for illegal gun possession & performed suicide watch with at-risk inmates. (AP)17 of 36
18. Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for peeing on the Alamo in San Antonio. He bragged about it & got a 20 yr. ban from the city. AP18 of 36
19. T.I. spent 11 months (the last time) in jail for probation violation. He is on the straight and narrow again. (AP)19 of 36
20. Martha Stewart was found guilty of insider trading and spent 5 months in federal prison & 2 years of supervised release. AP20 of 36
21. Gucci Mane has been in jail several times; drug possession, assault and probation violations. (AP)21 of 36
22. James Brown was sentenced to 6 years in 1988 for not stopping his car in a police chase.22 of 36
23. Nicole Richie only spent 82 minutes of her four-day sentence in jail for a DUI due to overcrowding in the system. (AP)23 of 36
24. Boy George got 15 months for chaining a male escort to a wall (without his consent) in his flat during a photo session.24 of 36
25. Lil’ Kim was at the very peak of her career when she was charged with conspiracy and perjury charges. She got 1 year & 1 day.25 of 36
26. Michelle Rodriguez has been in & out of jail four times: DUI, hit & run, probation violations, driving without a license.26 of 36
27. Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years for violating his probation and driving dirt bikes in NYC.27 of 36
28. Kiefer Sutherland was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving in Los Angeles and spent 48 days in jail. (AP)28 of 36
29. Robert Downey Jr. spent 4 months in a LA jail and a year in prison for drugs and probation violations. He is doing well now.29 of 36
30. A hairdresser cashed an unauthorized check and Mystikal gave her a choice; jail or sex (not legal) and he got six years. (AP)30 of 36
31. Christian Slater was sentenced to three months in jail for assaulting his girlfriend & the man who tried to help her.31 of 36
32. Actor & comedian Tim Allen spent over two years in prison for cocaine possession (before he found fame). (AP)32 of 36
33. A drunk Edward Furlong was arrested for “freeing” a tank of lobsters in a Kentucky grocery store. (AP)33 of 36
34. Michael Vick spent 21 months in jail for financing a dog fighting business. He is out and doing well. Go Mike! (AP)34 of 36
35. Suge Knight was indicted by a grand jury for threatening death to director F. Gary Gary in August of 2017.(AP)35 of 36
36. Lauryn Hill served 3 months in prison for not paying federal taxes of $1.8 million from 2005 to 2007. (AP)36 of 36
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
(Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)
19 thoughts on “O. J. Simpson Wants Seven Figures For First Interview”
No one cares about Ron and Nicole. I know I don’t get over it he was acquitted.
You are the “JUICE” and always be the “JUICE”. For what it’s worth you did your time now go and live your life. Good luck to you!!!
That lock up was his r&r. Get a grip white people. The most dangerous man alive is a white man who own guns. Some bodies are in his path. Vegas, Sandy Hook, Columbine, several college. Right now some white man is rapping his stepdaughter as I type. Some pervert has kidnapped some little white child using a dog or left the child shut up in a car or some cop allegedly fearing for his life just killed an unarmed Black man. And you worried about OJ, whipper please😕
To our subject now……..Are whites superior to blacks?
My political “correct” answer :
1. Whites head to head with blacks (rest races excluded) dominate and win over 90% of sports at the Summer Olympics (major sports such as Tennis, Soccer, Golf etc and minor sports like long distance running for example included) and nearly 100% of the medals in the Winter Olympics. The gap between the two races in Extreme sports, Auto and Motor Sports etc is unmatched as well. All these are facts, now if you want to doubt or deny them to feel better, then go ahead.
2. Scientifically, militarily, technologically, politically, economically and so on, whites have conquered (multiple times) the world, have colonized, have invented pretty much everything we use, have produced the greatest warriors in the battle field, the greatest generals, the greatest empires, went to the space, went to the moon, explored and conquered the oceans, the highest mountains, builds the greatest monuments and buildings, produces the greatest mathematicians, philosophers, explorers, scientists, astronauts, doctors, lawyers, actors, models, singers, music groups, painters, composers and so many more million things.
It’s no secret that the western civilization that every subhuman from Africa wants to be part of (by having a position in white societies and a white OBESE woman as a trophy) is a creature of the white man!
3. Looks wise, the white human is by far the most desirable and diverse worldwide, has the biggest variety in hair texture, in colour of the eyes, in colour of the hair, the most beautiful features (that black women ala Tyra Banks, Beyonce etc take nose jobs to have a “white” nose) and so on. The vast majority (95% plus) of models, beauty queens in Universal pageants, sexy symbols even in Jewish dominated fields as Hollywood and so on have been traditionally white .
4. Fashion wise that blacks funnily claim to be imitated from white boys……….Who designed jeans? Pants? Jackets? Hats? What’s the race of giants of the field such as Dior, Chanel, Calvin Clein, Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino and 99% of them pretty much? How dare you to make such claims when your people’s fashion has been leaf covers son and all you do systematically is copying our culture, style and fashion?
5. Inventions and contributions to society……..Do you really want me to go there now with you? A simple example, white man invented boats, trains, spaceships, sonars, planes, electricity, computers etc while the black man’s greatest invention is peanut butter…….You do the math son!
6. Manhood, bravery, ambition etc the white man has no match there too. He has achieved what rest races don’t even dare to think and usually out of jealousy and envy say “Look what the crazy white man does” simply because they wish they could do and achieve all the white man has achieved, but they know they can’t!
I will go one step further and I am afraid that this claim of mine will be against my ideology and the whole Jewish propaganda of porn, but check even in the porn industry, how 95% of the male performers, award winners etc are white men with great bodies and HUGE “heart” if you know what I mean………Where are all these “gifted” black men? Again even in that field, you are the slightest minority! John Holmes is considered to this day the “longest and harder” ever……..even that myth surrounding your race is ALL FALSE!
My NON political correct answer :
After all I said, you will probably come back either with a verbal insult, or even worse if we spoke face to face, you would try physical violence against me, with the result of me dominating you.).
Now if you were trying to speak back civilized and say the common nonsense I have been used to hear from people of your inferior kind such as :
” The white man stole this from us, we had the greatest empires named UCHO KUCHO and Zandia Keylia, the white man enslaved us and he’s the reason we are in such position today blah blah ”
My answer would be simple as that……….Mother nature teaches us that the bigger, smarter, more capable and stronger fish eats the small, dumb, weak, pathetic one. You should know such rule, since you use the name of Darwin, who was one of the men who believed in such theory with a passion………all I am trying to say is, by crying out loud how white man did this or that to you, how he conquered your land, enslaved you and so on, all you do really is verifying the basic rule of nature
Bottom line, the black man was conquered, enslaved and dominated from his white boss for a reason, if the black man could, he would do the same or even worse in my opinion and if you make a historical research you will find out that various African tribes tried plenty of times to conquer and enslave Ancient Greece, Italy, Spain, Malta and more.
To close this, when I see a black man crying for what happened in the past or making questions of the kind you just made, all I see is black men with hidden anger, frustration and extreme jealousy, simply because your ancestors failed to be as dominant as our ancestors……….You can’t be all about “peace, diversity and equality” but the vast majority of your inferior kind celebrating openly with joy and pleasure the so called upcoming extinction of the white race …….That proves to me what I already know, that all your kind (and the Jews of course) truly is, is a bunch of cowards who want domination and power, but are not willing to fight and conquer it with glory just like whites usually do and will do again one day.
Have a nice rest of the day sir!
Regardless of what you say I’m sure there two or three stations that’s tryimg to find the funds!! What you all forget. O.J. Is still a draw!!
Just as his name had you and me commenting!!
He will get what he’s asking for or close to it!!
m͓̽y͓̽ g͓̽f͓̽’s͓̽ p͓̽a͓̽r͓̽e͓̽n͓̽t͓̽s͓̽ j͓̽u͓̽s͓̽t͓̽ g͓̽o͓̽t͓̽ a͓̽n͓̽ a͓̽l͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽t͓̽ n͓̽e͓̽w͓̽ r͓̽e͓̽d͓̽ b͓̽u͓̽i͓̽c͓̽k͓̽ r͓̽e͓̽g͓̽a͓̽l͓̽ g͓̽s͓̽ o͓̽n͓̽l͓̽y͓̽ f͓̽r͓̽o͓̽m͓̽ w͓̽o͓̽r͓̽k͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ o͓̽f͓̽f͓̽ a͓̽ l͓̽a͓̽p͓̽t͓̽o͓̽p͓̽. s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽ m͓̽o͓̽r͓̽e͓̽……2kingsway.com
POS killed two people and got away with it. Black privilege. I can’t stand you animals. Calling white people inbreeds when 1/3 of africa is inbred. GTFOH. shootings are the standard in any black community. 75 percent of the worlds aids carriers. 13 percent of the US population yet over 60 percent of violent crime. 50 percent of yall have STD’s this is just too easy.
Moron Alert!
😳 – you really hate Black people – but you are on their website – why? White people hate you and kicked you off all the white sites!! You are am imbecile – I know you mad and stupid cause your mother and father are sister and brother
Yep and we all know mynue is really petey the pedophile johson. He knows oh to well about incest, even his grandparents are siblings.
I would rather hear from the guy who admitted he did it and drew a diagram of when and how he killed Ron and Nicole, but that would ruin the white people’s game.
He really could care less about an interview. No one can touch pension and social security. Every time they mention his name, any show or media should pay. He was found NOT GUILTY. Get over it.
If I were OJ, they would have to pay my $70M debt off owed to the goldmans. That way, they are out of my hair for good. If they won’t, then I won’t. Leave OJ alone.
the man is already set for life
Who cares OJ!!!!!!
He needs to go somewhere and hide.
I wonder where is all of the $$$$ he hid rather than pay restitution to the Brown/Goldman families
plus his advance for that pitiful book he penned, “If I Did It.”
The Juice is a stupid fool-he needs to go sit his broke old ass down.
Pshh, man please! Nobody tryna hear what OJ has to say…especially not at THAT price! Give him a couple of months and he’ll be running his mouth for free. 😒
And you right that man lives for the spotlight it’s an addiction for him !
That sounds like you’re describing 45
Lol, sounds like BOTH of em’!!! 😄