AARP & Care Giving For Family Members

| 08.29.17
Laurinda Dodgen the Interim Vice President for Multicultural Markets for AARP knows a lot when it comes to care giving. AARP will be sponsoring the Grown Folks Concert Featuring Maxwell and the AARP Disrupt Aging Dance Contest at the 2017 Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Dodgen says it’s going to be a,”fun fun fun event for all. A great surprise for all that attend!”

Celebrity ambassadors Kim Coles and Wendell Pierce will be speaking about care giving at the Family Reunion this weekend. Many celebrities have been care givers for their own family members.

Rumors that go around about care givers are that they, “have to be medical professionals. But in actuality, care givers are just regular people. In the black community, care giver isn’t a term. It’s simply taking care of your loved ones,” explained Dodgen.

She has been a care giver for her own mother since the age of 21. Her mother had a brain aneurysm when she was 18-years-old. “When I went to school I stayed close. Juggling being a new college student and my moms medical,  I had to learn how to take care of me too.”

