Tyrese Gibson Recovering After 3-hour Mystery Surgery

Tyrese Gibson is on the mend and in “recovery mode” after undergoing a surgical procedure.

Without disclosing the type of operation, the 38-year-old on Monday shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed as his daughter Shayla cradled his head.

“By my side…….. My Amazing wife and Daughter has been by my side every step of the way…. When it comes down to the real stuff no one is ever there but family……,” Gibson wrote in the caption.

“Father God I thank you for your extended grace and mercy 3-hour surgery I made it through,” Gibson continued. “I was in the middle of my procedure during the eclipse, I hope one day I figure out exactly what that meant.”

Tyrese also expressed gratitude toward fans, writing, “God has a way of sometimes forcing us to slow down…. When I get up? I feel like I’m about to change the world…… #PrayerWarriors I feel your love…… thank you! #MyLastPort #RecoveryMode.”

Before the surgery, Tyrese also posted several pics that gave him inspiration, including shots with his “Fast & Furious” family.

“I had to spend some time with the little homie Roman,” he wrote, referring to the character he plays in the franchise.

“Send me your most sincere prayers,” Gibson wrote. “to GOD be the glory for his continued presence and love.”

(Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos)

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: