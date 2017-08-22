Tyrese Gibson is on the mend and in “recovery mode” after undergoing a surgical procedure.
Without disclosing the type of operation, the 38-year-old on Monday shared a photo of himself from a hospital bed as his daughter Shayla cradled his head.
“By my side…….. My Amazing wife and Daughter has been by my side every step of the way…. When it comes down to the real stuff no one is ever there but family……,” Gibson wrote in the caption.
“Father God I thank you for your extended grace and mercy 3-hour surgery I made it through,” Gibson continued. “I was in the middle of my procedure during the eclipse, I hope one day I figure out exactly what that meant.”
Tyrese also expressed gratitude toward fans, writing, “God has a way of sometimes forcing us to slow down…. When I get up? I feel like I’m about to change the world…… #PrayerWarriors I feel your love…… thank you! #MyLastPort #RecoveryMode.”
Before the surgery, Tyrese also posted several pics that gave him inspiration, including shots with his “Fast & Furious” family.
“I had to spend some time with the little homie Roman,” he wrote, referring to the character he plays in the franchise.
“Send me your most sincere prayers,” Gibson wrote. “to GOD be the glory for his continued presence and love.”
(Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton / PR Photos)
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
5 thoughts on “Tyrese Gibson Recovering After 3-hour Mystery Surgery”
Snorezzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz I agree keep your private life off of social media. And that picture looks so super staged and fake.
It “meant” that you were in the middle of your procedure during the eclipse. 🙄
lol
Good lawd, I wish that people would stop posting every detail about their life! I have had several major surgeries. It just never crossed my mind to post a picture of myself in the hospital. For why?!?
hahaha girl me either come to think of it. There is no such thing as a “private” life anymore, people always seem to be looking for affirmation or acceptance from the world, even though they scream “God I love you” all the time. I know I read somewhere about serving two masters.