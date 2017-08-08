An Emotional Busta Rhymes Pens Post About Dropping Son Off At College

It looks like Busta Rhymes is kinda, sorta dealing with the empty nest syndrome. The veteran rapper is dealing with another son leaving the nest, so to speak, for college.

Rhymes says he’s watching his son embark on a “new phase in life.” Via Instagram, he shared the emotional moment that he dropped his son, T’khi Wood-Smith, off at college on Sunday (Aug. 6).

This is the rapper’s second son to leave home for higher education. Six years ago, he left his oldest at Quinnipiac University, where he played basketball for a couple of seasons.

Rhymes posted a photo from what he called a “magical day” on Instagram along with an emotional caption about his son continuing the family’s legacy.

“Today was such a magical day… This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today… Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life,” Busta wrote. “I congratulate my young King @tksaudi as his journey continues in an even Greater way. I know it wasn’t easy but it was worth it every step of the way. It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way. SECURE THE WIN MY YOUNG KING!!!!”

T’khi is Busta’s second youngest child. He was born one year after his only daughter, Mariah, and two years before his youngest, Trillian Wood-Smith.

Rhymes’ daughter, Mariah, recently graduated from high school.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Rappers With a College Degree 25 photos Launch gallery Rappers With a College Degree 1. Honorary: Diddy spent some time at Howard University but never finished. This year he received an honorary Doctorate. 1 of 25 2. Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) Glover graduated with a degree in Dramatic Writing from NYU’s Tisch School of the Art. 2 of 25 3. Honorary: Lil Wayne went to the University of Houston before transferring to the University of Phoenix to take classes online. 3 of 25 4. Mos Def graduated from NYU 4 of 25 5. Honorary: Common attended Florida A&M for two years with an academic scholarship 5 of 25 6. Camron graduated from junior college in Texas 6 of 25 7. 2 Chainz graduated from Alabama State University 7 of 25 8. Lil Jon graduated high school, finished college at Ohio State University in '93 and straight into the music biz. (AP) 8 of 25 9. Producer, Singer Ryan Leslie has a Degree in Government & Economics from Harvard University. (PR Photos) 9 of 25 10. J. Cole has a Bachelor's Degree in Communications with a minor in Business from St. John's University. (AP) 10 of 25 11. Joe Torry has a Degree in Mass Communications from Lincoln University. (PR Photos) 11 of 25 12. David Banner has a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Southern University. (PR Photos) 12 of 25 13. Young MC has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California. (PR Photos) 13 of 25 14. Ludacris has a Bachelor's Degree in Music Management from Georgia State University. (AP) 14 of 25 15. Public Enemy's Chuck D. has a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design from Adelphi University (New York) (PR Photos) 15 of 25 16. M.I.A. She completed a program in fine art, film and video at London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. AP 16 of 25 17. Ice Cube earned a degree in Architecture from Phoenix Institue of Technology in 1988. (PR Photos) 17 of 25 18. Stat Quo has a Bachelor's in International Business & Economics from the University of Florida. (TheUrbanDaily) 18 of 25 19. Rapper Sage Francis earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Rhode Island in 1999. (Twitter) 19 of 25 20. Talib Kweli has a New York University Theatre and Arts Degree. (Photo: AP) 20 of 25 21. Flava Flav earned degrees in Radio Communications & Business from Adelphi University. (Photo: AP) 21 of 25 22. MC Solaar earned degrees in Languages and Philosophy from the Jussieu Campus of the University of Paris. (Tumblr) 22 of 25 23. Musta Ace earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island. (Tumblr) 23 of 25 24. Rumor has it that Plies graduated from a four year college in Miami with a Degree in Nursing. (Photo: EURweb) 24 of 25 25. The late great GURU (Keith Elam) earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading An Emotional Busta Rhymes Pens Post About Dropping Son Off At College Rappers With a College Degree

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!