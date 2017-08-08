CLOSE
An Emotional Busta Rhymes Pens Post About Dropping Son Off At College

It looks like Busta Rhymes is kinda, sorta dealing with the empty nest syndrome. The veteran rapper is dealing with another son leaving the nest, so to speak, for college.

Rhymes says he’s watching his son embark on a “new phase in life.” Via Instagram, he shared the emotional moment that he dropped his son, T’khi Wood-Smith, off at college on Sunday (Aug. 6).

This is the rapper’s second son to leave home for higher education. Six years ago, he left his oldest at Quinnipiac University, where he played basketball for a couple of seasons.

Rhymes posted a photo from what he called a “magical day” on Instagram along with an emotional caption about his son continuing the family’s legacy.

“Today was such a magical day… This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today… Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life,” Busta wrote. “I congratulate my young King @tksaudi as his journey continues in an even Greater way. I know it wasn’t easy but it was worth it every step of the way. It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way. SECURE THE WIN MY YOUNG KING!!!!”

 

T’khi is Busta’s second youngest child. He was born one year after his only daughter, Mariah, and two years before his youngest, Trillian Wood-Smith.

Rhymes’ daughter, Mariah, recently graduated from high school.

 

7 thoughts on “An Emotional Busta Rhymes Pens Post About Dropping Son Off At College

  2. leadjustone on said:

    Sweet! So nice to see a black man being a supportive, loving, proud father. Wish I could read a story like this every day!

    Reply
  3. L on said:

    Awesome!!!!!!!!
    Nice to see a former rapper having done something positive with his $$$$$.
    I wish Busta’s son all the luck in the world as he goes off to college!!!!!

    Reply
    • RENO2AC on said:

      Ahhh, special…just try to hold the tears until you leave, girl. I know it may be hard. My husband and I stayed on campus all day. I did not want to leave my baby. My husband practically had to drag me to the car. I cried all the way home! By year three, I was asking, “When do you go back to school!” Hehehehehehehehehehe!

      Reply

