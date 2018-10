Wyclef Jean is back with a new EP that is sure to get you on your feet!

The multi-faceted singer/rapper called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his new music including his collaboration with Young Thug. But, it wouldn’t be a Wyclef interview if he didn’t discuss the issues.

So, check out the full interview above to hear about the music and his thoughts on prison reform.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.