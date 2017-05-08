CLOSE
One-Year-Old Goes Viral As Mom’s Gossipy Hairstylist

Kerry Robinson may have the cutest baby girl on the planet. Social media seems to think so. A video with Kerry, who lives in San Antonio, Texas and her one-year-old daughter, Jayde, has gone viral witho over 11 million views. The video shows Kerry and her daughter mimicking the salon experience as Jayde expertly wields a hairbrush and responds to her mother’s “gossip.”

Robinson told ABC that the baby, who speaks in full sentences that are rare for her age, is probably so articulate as her father, Francis Garner, speaks to the child like an adult.

“Her dad has always talked to her like a normal adult,” Robinson says. “We never really did the baby talk. She’s really smart. She really repeats everything.”

3 thoughts on “One-Year-Old Goes Viral As Mom’s Gossipy Hairstylist

    • Diane on said:

      After looking at this again. I think I was hoodwinked. I don’t think that baby was talking. I have a 15 month grandson and he’s not talking that good. Lol

      Reply

