Get Well Wednesday: Dealing With Allergy Season

Dr. Jennifer Caudle is a Family Physician and Assistant Professor at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She is an on-air medical correspondent and appears on the TJMS, The Dr. Oz Show, Fox News, HLN, CBS Philly and others.

Dr. Caudle answers your allergy questions below:

Is a teaspoon of local honey a day good for allergies?

Not necessarily and it is not my recommendation. I would stick to conventional allergy medications and the avoidance of allergens.

Question – I wore acrylic nails for 20 years, then I developed an allergic reaction to them with fingers itching, blisters, and pain in the fingertips. Will I ever be able to wear nails again, and, what can I do to alleviate the symptoms?

You’re describing an allergic reaction, rather than seasonal allergies. You should see your doctor for this.

Can allergies give you a dull earache?

Sometimes seasonal allergies can cause pressure in the ear. Make sure you see your doc so they can look in your ear to make sure it is not infected or something else.

Good morning, my husband’s been having this bad cough going on a year. What do you recommend?

A bad cough for a year should be evaluated by a physician ASAP. Get him to a doctor!

How do you tell allergies from a cold?

Good question. With allergies you won’t have a fever or muscle/body aches (as can happen with a cold or flu). And seasonal allergy symptoms often come on abruptly – as soon as you have exposure to the allergen. Allergies will last as long as we are exposed to the allergen. A simple cold caused by a virus, however, tends to come on more gradually and tends to resolve in 7-14 days.

My nose runs constantly since I moved from Dayton, OH to Cincinnati. How do I dry my nose up?

The answer depends on why your nose is running and there can be many reasons for this – seasonal allergies included. Check in with your doctor for evaluation and treatment.

Dr. if you’ve been getting allergy shots over a long period of time, is the expectation to get to a point where you don’t need the shots anymore?

The hope is that you will stop needing allergy shots, but everyone is different and this may or may not be the case for you.

You can also connect with Dr. Caudle via these social media sites:

Video: https://vimeo.com/138808144

Website: www.jennifercaudle.com

Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @drjencaudle

FB: www.facebook.com/drjennifercaudle

Creator: www.thephysiciansblog.net

For more information on combating allergies, click HERE. Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Also On Black America Web: