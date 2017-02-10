CHICAGO (AP) — Four black people charged with a hate crime in an attack on a white mentally disabled man that was shown live on Facebook have pleaded not guilty.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that assistant public defenders for each of the four entered the pleas on Friday. They have been in custody since early January. At their first hearing, a judge called them a danger to society and refused to allow them to post bail.
The case gained international attention because the attack was captured by a cellphone camera and shown on Facebook Live. On the video, the suspects are seen beating the schizophrenic victim and can be heard taunting him and shouting profanities against white people and then-President-elect Donald Trump.
The four also face aggravated kidnapping and other charges.
(Photo Source: AP)
19 thoughts on “Suspects In Videotaped Beating Plead Not Guilty In Chicago”
If Obama had a son
Betty: You hit the nail on the head by saying “We can see from Mr. Trump himself that just having more money or status does not give one class or more integrity.”
Apparently, video tape doesn’t carry much weight in Chicago when it comes to entering a plea of guilty or not guilty. Killer cop Jason Van Dyke is seen on tape brutally murdering Laquan McDonald shooting him what…16 times and he is pleading NOT guilty. Maybe these 4 people have the same attorney!
Actually Arthur, video carries no weight at all on how a defendant pleads.
You missed the entire point of my comment. Read it again, this time with just a little bit of social/cultural awareness. Don’t bother to get back to me.
As a black person I don’t have a whole lot of tolerance for a lot that goes on with the black on
Black crime and make no excuses for it. Most of it starts in the home or lack there of. We can do better. If someone thinks the government or outsides forces are going to come in and fix things they are sadly mistaken . And they shouldn’t have to .No one can fix you . Take responsibility for ourselves.
Trumps gonna use the video for his re-election campaign.
With this new AG u can bet they’re asses won’t see the light of day. He’ll probably see to it personally they stay in jail for life.
..and the downside to this is? Your neighborhood is safer, you children can play outside without fear, property value increase, businesses and jobs come back to blighted urban areas? Criminals had no reason to fear retribution under Obama and Holder’s “justice” system. They will have retribution now, and if you are a law abiding citizen, you should be happy about this. It’s not about race, it’s about illegal criminal activity.
How would you punish them?
It’s sad that so many lives have been lost to violence in Chicago. I recently had a conversation about Chicago while in a grocery store line (with a White woman. I point out she was White only bc she was old, and out of touch with reality). She said that President Obama should have gone to Chicago and told those young people to STOP killing each other. I said do you seriously….really believe that President Obama SIMPLY telling them to STOP,,,,that the violence would stop?! If they haven’t listened to their parents (the parents that have tried to give guidance), teachers, ministers in the area that have tried to reach out, and those that have tried protesting in certain areas…..what makes you think that by President Obama simply saying stop….it will stop. Violence is such a complicated issue (with so many factors that come into play). President Obama has been a figure head for lots of people in the country; and intelligent people have paid attention. But if anyone thinks that thugs/hoodlums/gang members sit around on a daily basis reading online articles, looking at news briefing, and basically giving a ‘S’ about what society thinks, and wants…..then you are mistaken. And for the record….President Obama nor any other president can singlehandedly eradicate violence. I’ll say it again…..MENTAL ILLNESS plays a HUGE part…..but (some) people get uncomfortable when you bring up mental illness
I agree with almost everything you said, but Obama never lifted a finger to stop it. All he did was call for more gun control. which is ironic because Chicago has the toughest laws in the country. He was more interested in allowing men to pee in the girls bathroom.
How would President Obama do what no one else has been able to do? He could only do what President Trump proposes, sending in federal troops. Do you think Marshal law in the city would produce anything but more deaths? There is more at work in this city than one person can solve, but some of it must begin with those who gave birth to some of these gang members. We can see from Mr. Trump himself that just having more money or status does not give one class or more integrity. Whatever ideas you have you need to start and maybe someone else will follow you and soon you may also have a movement.
You can’t look to the ones who gave birth to gang members and drug dealers, seeing as how many of the ones who gave birth to said gang members and drug dealers, are themselves gang members and drug dealers,who, as soon as their spawn is old enough to stand on the corner and yell “po po”, are recruited into the business. So Betty, it seems like that ship done sailed.
Something to ponder…..Kennedy put a man on the moon, Obama put a man in a girls bathroom. Reagan torn down the Belin wall, Obama torn down the bathroom wall. This is his legacy. Pathetic
Betty: OMG!!! You hit the nail directly on the head by saying “We can see from Mr. Trump himself that just having more money or status does not give one class or more integrity.”
These four aholes can kiss their lives goodbye!!!!
If the deed was caught on videotape, why the hell did they plead NOT GUILTY?
Videotapes do not lie!!!!–They show what actually happened and in this case prove the DA’s case.
The fact that the victim was disabled makes it even worse!!!!!!!!
Put these POS in PRISON NOW AND THROW AWAY THE KEYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep, I was thinking the same thing. A not guilty plea and they’re right there on video tape??? But then, I remembered Jason Vandyke.