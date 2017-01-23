Poor Stacey Dash—she was recently fired from Fox News.
According to The Hill, the cable news network decided to not renew the Clueless actress and political pundit’s contract. Dash was signed by Fox in 2014 and was mostly seen on the afternoon news program, “Outnumbered.” She wasn’t the only one to be given the boot: Longtime political commentator George Will and Republican strategist Ed Rollins were also let go.
During Dash’s tenure on the Right Wing news channel, she made many questionable comments about race, gender and sexual orientation, speaking against the Black Lives Matter and saying that the gender pay gap doesn’t really exist. Oh, and then there was that one time when she called Jesse Williams a “Hollywood plantation slave” because of his speech at the 2016 BET Awards.
Of course Black Twitter had a field day once they heard the news about Dash:
Savage!
PHOTO: Fox News screenshot
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook and Follow Us on Twitter!
3 thoughts on “Stacey Dash Fired By Fox News”
All you plantation workers love it when a black American, with conservative thoughts, chooses to leave the plantation and gets in trouble. Stacey Dash has tremendous courage and tenacity to challenge the conformist plantation keepers.
They’d rather live the lie than face the truth.
Good riddance you piece of black plastic sht.