Awww: Cam Newton Pens Touching Poem To His Firstborn Son

Cam Newton may not be winning on the football field these days (well, at least as consistently as last season) but he’s definitely winning at life. The Carolina Panthers quarterback took to The Players Tribune to share a poem and video dedicated to his firstborn son, Chosen. He and his girlfriend, Kia Proctor, are awaiting the birth of their second child together what looks like any day. Proctor has a daughter from a previous relationship.
In his touching poem, Newton expressed his love for his son and said he wanted him to be an even better man than he is and shares what he says is his unconditional love for Proctor, although the two have not yet married.
He shared a shot of his son on his Instagram account as well.
Here’s the poem via The Player’s Tribune:
Dear Chosen,
This promise I tell you.
I look at you and I am amazed about God’s creation.
Don’t be like me, son,
Be better than me.
And create your own inspiration
So you won’t expect something from nothing,
Just hard work and determination.
I wrote this thinking to myself….
Like, Dang, I really have a son now.
And I guess it’s true what they say,
Time flies — because Chosen is almost one now.
Your mom is the best thing to happen to me,
Yet I have failed in some regards.
But I still love her unconditionally.
Don’t be like me, son,
Be better than me.
You don’t have to be an athlete to be accepted by me.
You can be whatever you want to be.
But whatever you decide,
I challenge you to be the best.
I may not be able to tell you when, where and how, but there will be a test.
And that test comes in many forms, sizes and shapes, too.
It’s my job as a father to prepare you as much as I can,
So you will know exactly what to do.
When you sleep, I look in amazement as you breathe.
But it hurts my heart to look back at your face in disappointment when I leave.
You’re everything I could have ever asked for.
When I’m not with you, it hurts me to my core.
At times, son, I am not proud of the man that I am.
Some of my decisions are far from perfect.
But do know, when it comes to you and this family, I will always do what I can.
I had to sacrifice some things, and I made it all worth it.
Let no one tell you you’re not strong, that you’re not a king.
My main responsibility is to see your heart gleam.
If I ever leave, make sure you protect the queens of your heart —
That’s your mom and your sister —
And remember that real men aren’t afraid of the dark.
So, son, be brave, be strong, be bold.
And always remember the things I’ve told,
King Cho.
I pray for your blessings and I pray for your peace.
I pray I am the most influential person in your life until the day I am deceased.
Chosen, I will always be there when you need me,
And I am writing you this for you to see,
To show you how much I love you, and what a real man is supposed to be.
I love you, son.
And remember, always:
Love and be true.
And most of all, be UN1QUE,
And be beautifully you.
This promise I tell you.
Watch the video below:
PHOTO: Cam Newton Instagram
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
10 thoughts on “Awww: Cam Newton Pens Touching Poem To His Firstborn Son”
So much judgement. This is a great poem Cam. Cam you are showing the love for your son. Some people are just in this world to judge, berate and hate. Keep expressing the love for the people in your life. In this world today, this is a beautiful thing to see.
Spoken like a man who has countless baby mamas, weekend dad are you?
Children follow your lead, not what you tell them. I understand Cam, you want your child to be better than you, but first you have to be a better man and marry his mama.
Call me a prude but I agree with you completly
That is one great big shit eatin’ grin right there.
My only problem with Cam is he’s continuing to perpetuate the stereotype, she’s good enough to have babies with but not marry. And to home girl, why would you settle for this? The way I see it, you made three mistakes, having babies by men who only see you as a baby momma. I wish he would have married her prior to the babies, but it’s her fault for not making that a requirement.
I think he’ll marry someday. But he seems to be a great devoted dad. That speaks volumes. That’s what the blk community needs. We need more blk families with fathers loving and showing affection to their child.
if you feel that way Cam MARRY the mother of your children!!!!! Make it legal
Cam is a complete disappointment, what kind of respectable man has children with a stripper/ho who already has a child…I can’t even take this poem seriously & naming your child Chosen…WTF!!? Good looks, rich, athletic talented & low standards…SMH
Stop playin’! You’re not just passing through, you’re here everyday, changing your screen name doesn’t change you, so mis me wit it. Say what you mean and mean what you so, under your everyday screen name punk.