Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’

Thanks to Sony Pictures Television, some of television’s most classic shows may be getting a reboot, including All in the Family, Good Times, and The Jeffersons

The Jeffersons was the longest running sitcom in American TV history, running from January 18, 1975 to July 2, 1985. The reboots would recreate classic episodes from the series with new actors and will be packaged as a short, six-episode mini series.

The man behind the revivals is legendary writer-producer Norman Lear.

“There is some talk about doing some of the original shows, redoing them with today’s stars. There is a possibility that we’ll do ‘All in the Family,’ ‘Maude,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ Good Times,” Lear told Variety.

Reviving a show comes with some red tape, but Sony is exploring its options.

“We’re exploring it,” Glenn Adilman, executive vice president of comedy development for Sony told Variety. “It’s sort of tricky to figure out what the business of that is and what that would be and how it would work. But its something we’re trying to figure out.”

Adilman added, “It’s tricky for a lot of reasons, and it’s something we’re exploring.”

The news of the possible remakes follows the trailer debut for another Norman Lear creation, One Day at a Time.

