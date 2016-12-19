LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother was killed in a road rage shooting when a driver opened fire on the grandmother’s car because he thought she “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign,” police said.
The boy and his grandmother were at the stop sign in southwest Little Rock on Saturday evening when a driver apparently angry about the delay stepped out of his car and opened fire, police said. The boy was struck by gunfire at least once, they said.
The grandmother, who wasn’t struck, drove away and called police from a shopping center.
Police arrived at the shopping center and found the boy in the car outside a JCPenney department store. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after, becoming the second young child shot dead in a road rage incident in the city in the last few weeks.
Police Lt. Steve McClanahan said investigators believe the boy and his grandmother “were completely innocent” and have no relationship with Saturday’s shooter, who was being sought. He said the grandmother simply was “driving the car and was taking her grandson shopping when the incident occurred.”
Police said they were looking for an older black Chevrolet Impala. Police did not release a detailed description of the man who was driving it.
Last month, a 2-year-old girl was killed when a car drove by and someone fired into her vehicle; the shooter in that case hasn’t been captured.
Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the road rage killings were frustrating for the police department and the community, especially because the young victims were “very innocent” and “can do very little to protect themselves.”
“We cannot have a community to where the least protected among us, being infants, who are dying (in) these senseless crimes in our city,” Buckner said.
He said he didn’t know if the children’s shootings were related.
9 thoughts on “Boy, 3, Out Shopping With Grandma Dies In Road Rage Shooting”
No more birthdays. No first day of kindergarten. No first middle school dance. No high school prom or graduation. So much potential lost. This baby’s life mattered. My heart hurts for his family, and for my community.
He did not simply die. The boy was shot by a black male. It wasnt Trump, a cop, a white cop, a white man, a KKK or white supremacist, nor a racist… a black man.
MacBen…I’m with you. A black man, more than that, a man. Men are by nature protectors, guides, and leaders. The human who did this isn’t a man. Before I continue, please don’t bring up what white people do because I couldn’t care less right now. Everyday in every major city across this country black men are massacaring each other, women and babies…THESE ARE NOT MEN…everyday I work with, meet and hear about amazing black men who work, mentor, care for, support and protect their families. Unfortunately, they do all of this unnoticed and overshadowed by black males with no other mission than to destroy…this cute, sweet little 3 year old baby is gone because someone who looks like him had no regard for life-not even for a grandmother and her grandson. We should no longer allow males like this to be anywhere in ur spaces- I don’t care if he’s your man, brother, father or son…kick them out of your life unless and until they earn their way back…the rest of us black folk deserve that.
Respect🙏🏾
Whomever did this does not deserve to see the light of day again…really? Shoot someone over stopping too long at a stop sign??? Whether they shot a grandmother or an innocent 3 year old, either death is senseless and tragic…where’s Black Lives Matter? Stand up for this little boy and his family, who no doubt is crushed right now…this should outrage each and every black person in this country…we can’t keep letting these displays of sensless and utterly stupid violence go unnoticed…guess when the next criminal is shot by the police, BLM will rise again. SMDH
Black on black crime stops for no Holidays.
Neither does white-on-white crime.
I hope they catch both of these killers,an send them to isis an cut their fu*kin heads off.
Everyone seems to be in such a damn hurry when they are driving.
WTF!!!!!!!!!
So what if granny was driving slowly? It was not reason for that POS to open fire on her car, shooting and killing an innocent child.
I hope they catch this ahole with the “road rage” and put him under the jail!!!!!!!!!!