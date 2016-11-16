Man Charged In Murder, Dismemberment Of Chicago Toddler

It’s been over a year since the body parts of 2-year-old Kyrian Knox were discovered in Chicago’s Garfield Park Lagoon. Now, new developments surrounding his death are surfacing. According to the Chicago Tribune, 41-year-old Kamel Harris was arrested on Monday for murder charges related to Knox’s killing.

Harris allegedly murdered the child after he wouldn’t stop crying. The child’s cries were a result of being fed milk when he was lactose-intolerant, the report says. Harris claimed that the boy was missing, but an investigation proved otherwise. On Tuesday, police officials shared that a probe revealed the blood discovered in Harris’ vehicle matched the toddler. “Unfortunately, it took several months, I believe it was late July or early August of this year, when it was confirmed to be the baby’s,” said Detective Kevin Duffin.

Caregiver "snaps", kills 2-year-old Kyrian Knox in 2015: "It's hard to fathom why someone would do this to a child." https://t.co/hUjcFzziGy pic.twitter.com/GODNrI7BtR — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 16, 2016

For many of the detectives working on the case, the discovery of Knox’s remains —which included feet, hands, and a head—was hard to stomach. “It was pretty difficult to deal with,” said Marine Unit Sgt. Angel Romero. “Probably one of the most difficult things I’ve dealt with in my 29 years on the job.”

Although the toddler’s remains were found in September 2015, investigators believe the incident could have occurred in August 2015. A month after Knox’s remains were discovered, investigators began searching for individuals who might have been involved with the murder. His death was ruled a homicide, but investigators are still trying to figure out how it occurred, according to the Tribune.

Knox’s mother left him with Harris before she moved to Iowa with a friend, who also left her 2-year-old son with him. The other child reportedly wasn’t harmed. Harris was slapped with charges that included dismemberment of a body, first-degree murder, and concealing a homicide. He was taken to Winnebago County Jail on Monday. He has since refused to communicate with investigators and has asked for the counsel of a lawyer.

