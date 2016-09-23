CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Republican congressman who represents the Charlotte area said Thursday that people are protesting in the city because they “hate white people.”
U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, whose district includes parts of Charlotte and its suburbs, was asked by an interviewer for Britain’s “BBC Newsnight” what grievance the protesters have.
In the video posted online Thursday, Pittenger responded: “The grievance in their mind is — the animus, the anger — they hate white people because white people are successful and they’re not.”
He also complained that the government has spent too much on welfare programs that ultimately hold people back.
He later released a statement apologizing for what he said, and his comments were condemned by Democrats.
“What is taking place in my hometown right now breaks my heart. My anguish led me to respond to a reporter’s question in a way that I regret,” he said in his apology statement.
Protesters massed on the Charlotte’s streets for a third night Thursday, though the demonstrations were peaceful. Two previous nights included chaotic protests that damaged property, injured people and led to one death.
The protests stemmed from the shooting of a black man by a police officer Tuesday.
The North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement saying Pittenger’s remarks were inexcusable and accused him of “fanning the flames of hate with his racist rhetoric.”
Pittenger, who was first elected to his seat in 2012, won a razor-thin Republican primary this year after a recount, and he faces a Democratic challenger in the November election. His largely affluent district was redrawn under court-ordered redistricting and now includes poorer areas along the South Carolina border.
13 thoughts on “NC Congressman Says Charlotte Protesters ‘Hate White People’”
So the congressman thinks all white people are successful? NOT!!
You have to look no further than the commenters on BAW. A lot of hate for Whites. It is what it is Peeps
Check out the comment section for any news article on “Yahoo,” and you will see what hate looks like. The comment section is rife with hatred for anyone who is not white. It’s sickening.
Why did he issue that Fake Apology, When what he said was Truly what he felt in his heart? He regret it came out and now people know he’s a bigot and racist
I am so tired of these elected officials who are supposed to serve all the people of their districts saying these things. If you cannot serve all the people of your state then you need to resign. That is what is wrong with the world now – all this hatred. Black people are successful as whole in spite of the obstacles put in their way. Slavery, segregation, and white privilege and still we rise.
His statement was more annoying than anything. Only a stupid person would believe blacks are not successful. “…they hate white people because white people are successful and they’re not.”
Who?
Get out the and vote Donald Trump is a threat to people of color specifically and the total population in general.Its time to start mapping instead of rapping.
The clown said what was on his mind. Okay freedom of speech. However, a person who would be that disrespectful of other people does not deserve to hold any type of office in government.
Really! We aren’t successful. It was white men’s design to ensure we were not successful in the first place, and because we are…that makes whites mad. Get over yourself! Boy…Hell has a special place for people who hold bigotry in their heart! It’s funny to hear what people really think silently…what you believe in your heart, your mouth will speak eventually!
Funny no one knows who this guys is, well I do because I voted! However its easy to sit back and have an opinion but if you do not vote this is what you get and he is not and will not be the last one to say something like this.
We need to vote these idiots out of office we need to become more active.
I guess you live in North Carolina.
I agree with you. We should not only be voting for the Presidents, hoping they will save us. But for your local Officials, State Officials and Congressman. Blacks feel like the President can do everything to solve their problems and do not vote for their Congressmen and local Officials. In some cases if the Presidents mandates a law, your local official can sometime refuse to follow it. This is what a lot of people need to understand.