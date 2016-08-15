CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Authorities: Man Accused Of Killing Georgia Officer Arrested

Leave a comment

MCRAE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in south Georgia say a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer has been arrested.

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its website that 24-year-old Royheem Delshawn Deeds was in custody. The website of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Deeds was booked into jail just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say Deeds killed Eastman Patrol Officer Tim Smith about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in a residential area of that city, which is about 60 miles southeast of Macon.

Authorities say Smith, who was 31, was responding to a suspicious person call when he encountered Deeds, exited his patrol car and was shot.

The sheriff’s office statement did not provide any additional details on the arrest, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Deeds has an attorney.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Thinkstock)

news

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Authorities: Man Accused Of Killing Georgia Officer Arrested

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Authorities: Man Accused Of Killing Georgia Officer Arrested

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close