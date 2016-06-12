Ayesha Curry Responds To ‘Seductive’ Fan Drama

The life of an NBA wife is anything but simple. In addition to having your own life goals and taking care of house and home, checking groupies is a regular occurrence.

But for 27-year-old Ayesha Curry, she’s got better things to do. The wife of Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry, clapped back on Twitter about the woman everyone thought was lusting after her husband in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

She made sure she was close to lil shawty this game LMAO get you a Ayesha Curry 😭 pic.twitter.com/J3lxY5vuY6 — Ke'Oundre (@DreGot5k) June 11, 2016

“What I think is you need to leave her alone,” she said responding to a screenshot of the fan, named Roni Rose, looking at Steph. “They’ve [Rose and boyfriend] been supporting the dubs for a long time. Stop judging. It’s irrelevant.”

Honestly though at the end of these games I just thank God for both teams health. Worth more than anything. I mean that. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 11, 2016

She also noted what’s most important to her when it comes to games. “Honestly though, at the end of these games I just thank God for both team’s health. Worth more than anything. I mean that.”

And in regards to the Cleveland Cavaliers shirt she was seen passing off to someone else during the game, she set the record straight on that too. “I give the shirts to my family who live here in Cleveland,” reminding fans that Steph is originally from Akron, Ohio. “You should write a relevant story. Ha!”

Once again, the trolls were looking for a story. And once again, Ayesha shut them down.

The Golden States Warriors play Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow (June 13) at 9pm EST.

