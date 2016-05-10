CLOSE
Author Deya ‘Direct’ Smith Says Women Should Diversify Their Communication Portfolio

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Amazon’s number one best-selling author Deya ‘Direct’ Smith to discuss Tyrese’s recent comments about leaving aggressive women alone and only dating women who are soft. Deya’s new book Soft Is The New Power encourages women to embrace their femininity in order to win in love.

On identifying with the loud and aggressive stereotype of women:

“I think I always had a point to make. I always had to stick up for myself. You don’t want to be a one note wonder. The good news is that you can be more than one thing. You can diversify your communication portfolio. I give you the tools on how to approach it more effectively. Sometimes it’s your face, sometimes it’s timing.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview or watch Deya’s discussion with actresses Denise Boutte and Ber Nadette Stanis on the 2016 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford.

