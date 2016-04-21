Sisters Divided in ‘Braxton Family Values’ Season 5 Teaser [WATCH]

Season 5 of “Braxton Family Values” will see the sisters divided over the importance of their geographic locations – with Tamar and Toni on the West coast; and Traci, Towanda and Trina in the South.

WE tv is hyping this so-called “Atlanta vs. LA beef” as akin to hip hop’s East Coast/West Coast drama.

The root of their geographical divide, the teaser tells us, will be revealed during the season, which begins next month.

(Photo/Video Source: WeTV)