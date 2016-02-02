Sommore Gives Her Take on Bill Cosby [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Comedian/actress Sommore is best known for her straightforward, no-holds-barred comedic style and it was no different when she and the TJMS crew discussed the controversy surrounding Bill Cosby.

She what she had to say below.

Want to hear/see more of Sommore? She is currently one of the headliners on the Royal Comedy Tour. Find out where you can buy tickets here.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.