Everyone Was Talking About The Lifetime Toni Braxton Biopic, Here’s Why

The Lifetime Network knows how to get people talking and their latest biopic about Toni Braxton, “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” had everyone on the edge of their seats Saturday night.

The singer’s life was depicted in the two hour TV special that began when she was discovered by L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in 1989.

The film touched on all the highs and lows of her career, with heavy emphasis on her financial difficulties which ultimately lead to her filing for bankruptcy twice. Leaving no stone unturned, the film brings to light her father’s nine-year infidelity and her close bond with her four sisters, including how they become dependent on her success.

For those of us who are familiar with the seven-time Grammy award-winner, her battle with lupus, her youngest son’s autism and her marriage to/divorce from ex-husband Keri Lewis was no surprise. We expected those storylines.

But what had everyone in shock was how quickly a $22 million settlement from her LaFace Records lawsuit was spent, how Pebbles allegedly took advantage of her finances, how Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds was one of her biggest supporters and how time, the on-spot casting of her mother, Evelyn, and sister, Tamar Braxton and how time was condensed to tell the many storylines but left viewers confused when events didn’t line up with the real-life timeline.

“We skipped a of years in a short period of time,” The Root‘s Twitter account noted.

Unlike Aaliyah and Whitney Houston’s Lifetime biopics, Braxton was very involved in the film. From casting the fresh-faced actress Lex Scott Davis to play her, to being involved with the writing and promotion of the film, Toni made sure there was accuracy in her story.

Pros of the film were its honest account of her financial issues and reminding all of us of her exceptional vocal talent, and tenacity in the face of crisis. Cons are that some time jumps, including a random President Barack Obama reference, undercut from the credibility of the movie.

All and all, the consensus is that Toni deserves all the praise and despite her many professional and personal blows, she will never break.

