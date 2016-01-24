Everyone Was Talking About The Lifetime Toni Braxton Biopic, Here’s Why

The Lifetime Network knows how to get people talking and their latest biopic about Toni Braxton, “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart” had everyone on the edge of their seats Saturday night.
The singer’s life was depicted in the two hour TV special that began when she was discovered by L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in 1989.
The film touched on all the highs and lows of her career, with heavy emphasis on her financial difficulties which ultimately lead to her filing for bankruptcy twice. Leaving no stone unturned, the film brings to light her father’s nine-year infidelity and her close bond with her four sisters, including how they become dependent on her success.
For those of us who are familiar with the seven-time Grammy award-winner, her battle with lupus, her youngest son’s autism and her marriage to/divorce from ex-husband Keri Lewis was no surprise. We expected those storylines.
But what had everyone in shock was how quickly a $22 million settlement from her LaFace Records lawsuit was spent, how Pebbles allegedly took advantage of her finances, how Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds was one of her biggest supporters and how time, the on-spot casting of her mother, Evelyn, and sister, Tamar Braxton and how time was condensed to tell the many storylines but left viewers confused when events didn’t line up with the real-life timeline.
“We skipped a of years in a short period of time,” The Root‘s Twitter account noted.
Unlike Aaliyah and Whitney Houston’s Lifetime biopics, Braxton was very involved in the film. From casting the fresh-faced actress Lex Scott Davis to play her, to being involved with the writing and promotion of the film, Toni made sure there was accuracy in her story.
Pros of the film were its honest account of her financial issues and reminding all of us of her exceptional vocal talent, and tenacity in the face of crisis. Cons are that some time jumps, including a random President Barack Obama reference, undercut from the credibility of the movie.
All and all, the consensus is that Toni deserves all the praise and despite her many professional and personal blows, she will never break.
The biopic put to terms all of the events that have molded Toni into the person she is today. The movie provided just about all she went through. But most of all it show cased her strengths and caring nature for her family as well as band members and fans. I truly hope Toni is at peace with all in her past. I am proud of her as being a strong woman and especially in the black community.
Great movie Toni. I watched it twice.
I love the Toni bio pic! Her story is truly amazing. Her sisters owe her for their careers. She is a class act and a timeless performer. Also, it’s easy to go broke when you’re supporting an entire family.
Overall good movie!
i enjoy the movie so much, go toni you are the best
The story was a little choppy for me and rushed in other places. The actress should have watched more of Toni’s videos. She was just kind of stiff. I thought the telling of her story was great. A lot better than Aaliyah’s bio by Wendy Williams.That one just sucked.
I really liked the movie and I think maybe the singing was actually lip synced by the girl playing Toni. She looked just like her and the guy who played Babyface looked a lot like him.I think that this was waaay better the the Allliah bio that tired Wendall Williams did. And I also think it was waaay better the Whitney Houston bio that Angela Basset did. At least it let us know that she did successfully win the lawsuit and how much she received. Now how she got rid of all tht money the second time was a little hard to understand except for the fact that she may have had medical expenses and also the entire cost of paying people for her show in Vegas. However I did like the movie a lot